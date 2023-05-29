homesports NewsGujarat Titans hammer 214/4 vs Chennai Super Kings — the highest total by a team batting first in an IPL final

Gujarat Titans hammer 214/4 vs Chennai Super Kings — the highest total by a team batting first in an IPL final

While Saha scored 54 in 39 balls, Sudharsan fell just six runs short of what could have been his maiden IPL hundred. Sudharsan scored 96 in 47 balls before being dismissed.

Riding high on the back of fifties by opener Wriddhiman Saha  and youngster Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans posted an impressive  in 20 overs, the highest score by a team batting first in an IPL final.

Here are the highest scores by the team batting first in IPL finals.
ScoreTeam scored byTeams scored againstYear
214/4Gujarat TitansChennai Super Kings2023
208/7Sunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers Bangalore2016
205/5Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore2011
202/5Mumbai IndiansChennai Super Kings2015
199/4Punjab KingsKolkata Knight Riders2014
192/3Chennai Super KingsKolkata Knight Riders2021
190/3Chennai Super KingsKolkata Knight Riders2012
178/6Sunrisers HyderabadChennai Super Kings2018
168/5Chennai Super KingsMumbai Indians2010
163/5Chennai Super KingsRajasthan Royals2008
156/7Delhi CapitalsMumbai Indians2020
