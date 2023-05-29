Gujarat Titans hammer 214/4 vs Chennai Super Kings — the highest total by a team batting first in an IPL final

While Saha scored 54 in 39 balls, Sudharsan fell just six runs short of what could have been his maiden IPL hundred. Sudharsan scored 96 in 47 balls before being dismissed.
Riding high on the back of fifties by opener Wriddhiman Saha and youngster Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans posted an impressive in 20 overs, the highest score by a team batting first in an IPL final.
Here are the highest scores by the team batting first in IPL finals.
|Score
|Team scored by
|Teams scored against
|Year
|214/4
|Gujarat Titans
|Chennai Super Kings
|2023
|208/7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2016
|205/5
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2011
|202/5
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|2015
|199/4
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2014
|192/3
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2021
|190/3
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2012
|178/6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|2018
|168/5
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|2010
|163/5
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|2008
|156/7
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|2020
First Published: May 29, 2023 9:17 PM IST
