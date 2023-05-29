Gujarat Titans hammer 214/4 vs Chennai Super Kings — the highest total by a team batting first in an IPL final

While Saha scored 54 in 39 balls, Sudharsan fell just six runs short of what could have been his maiden IPL hundred. Sudharsan scored 96 in 47 balls before being dismissed.

Riding high on the back of fifties by opener Wriddhiman Saha and youngster Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans posted an impressive in 20 overs, the highest score by a team batting first in an IPL final.

Here are the highest scores by the team batting first in IPL finals.