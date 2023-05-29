English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homesports NewsGujarat Titans hammer 214/4 vs Chennai Super Kings — the highest total by a team batting first in an IPL final

    Gujarat Titans hammer 214/4 vs Chennai Super Kings — the highest total by a team batting first in an IPL final

    Gujarat Titans hammer 214/4 vs Chennai Super Kings — the highest total by a team batting first in an IPL final
    Read Time1 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 9:20:28 PM IST (Updated)

    While Saha scored 54 in 39 balls, Sudharsan fell just six runs short of what could have been his maiden IPL hundred. Sudharsan scored 96 in 47 balls before being dismissed.

    Riding high on the back of fifties by opener Wriddhiman Saha  and youngster Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans posted an impressive  in 20 overs, the highest score by a team batting first in an IPL final.

    While Saha scored 54 in 39 balls, Sudharsan fell just six runs short of what could have been his maiden IPL hundred. Sudharsan scored 96 in 47 balls before being dismissed.
    Here are the highest scores by the team batting first in IPL finals.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X