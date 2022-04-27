IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Williamson loses first Toss this season as Gujarat opt to bowl; Washington Sunder returns for Hyderabad

Follow the live score and updates from match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, April 27.
GT vs SRH Pitch report: Matthew Hayden in his assessment of the surface at the Wankhede Stadium notes, "Not as much grass. The pitch is very, very hard. The last five games here have been won by team batting first. It's very dry and maybe it's an advantage to bat upfront, try and get some total on the board because chasing is proving to be very difficult as the tournament wears on."
Kane Williamson (SRH Captain): The surfaces have been pretty good throughout, it's a good opportunity today. Washington Sundar comes in for Suchith. He is totally excited to be back has recovered fairly quickly and big player for our team. Both (Lockie and Umran) guys are keen to bowl fast and we do have reasonable gaps between games which I think is important and that's where you look to manage as best as you can but obviously you take conditions into account as well and at the moment he (Umran) is fit and ready.
Hardik Pandya (GT Captain): We are gonna bowl first. Playing on a fresh wicket and not sure how the wicket is gonna play. There might be something in it for the bowlers initially. With our batting line-up it's better that we know exactly how much we are chasing, gives us more clarity. No changes for us. We have seven options in the bowling and if the need be, I will bowl.
GT vs SRH Playing XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.
GT vs SRH Toss: Hardik Pandya wins the Toss and opts to bowl.
Both captains are out in the middle for the Toss. Kane Williamson has won the Toss on all seven occasions this season and can he make it eight in a row?
GT vs SRH Probable Playing XI: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up today. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss coming up at 7 PM
Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
GT vs SRH Match: Here's how the teams fared in their latest outing this season
GT come into this game on the back of a close 8-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Hardik (67) scored his third fifty on the trot while other batters failed to impress with Gujarat posting an average total of 156/9. Rashid Khan (2/22) and Mohammed Shami (2/20) shone with the ball as they fended off a late comeback from KKR to seal victory in a nail-biting finish.
SRH meanwhile come into this game after a comfortable 9-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Hyderabad bowling were simply unplayable as they bowled out RCB for just 68 runs, the lowest total this season in the IPL. SRH barely broke a sweat in the run-chase as they chased down the target in 8 overs.
GT vs SRH Live Match: Here's how the IPL 2022 Points Table stands ahead of the match. GT and SRH are positioned in second and third spot respectively and a victory for either team will fire them right to the top of the pile tonight.
GT vs SRH Live Score: How the two teams fared in their previous encounter at IPL 2022
The Titans will be out for revenge against the only side who have beaten them this season after crashing to an 8-wicket defeat in their earlier clash. The SRH bowling attack stifled the rampant GT line-up who were rescued by an unbeaten half-century from captain Hardik who helped them post what looked like a below-average total of just 162/7.
Williamson then provided a solid start, scoring 57 off 46 balls, before Nicholas Pooran blazed 34 off 18 balls to wrap up a what ultimately proved to be a comfortable victory for SRH.
GT vs SRH Full Squads: Here's a look at the full roster for both franchises ahead of tonight's tie.
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.