IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Williamson loses first Toss this season as Gujarat opt to bowl; Washington Sunder returns for Hyderabad

GT vs SRH Match: Here's how the teams fared in their latest outing this season

GT come into this game on the back of a close 8-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Hardik (67) scored his third fifty on the trot while other batters failed to impress with Gujarat posting an average total of 156/9. Rashid Khan (2/22) and Mohammed Shami (2/20) shone with the ball as they fended off a late comeback from KKR to seal victory in a nail-biting finish.

SRH meanwhile come into this game after a comfortable 9-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Hyderabad bowling were simply unplayable as they bowled out RCB for just 68 runs, the lowest total this season in the IPL. SRH barely broke a sweat in the run-chase as they chased down the target in 8 overs.