GT vs SRH highlights: Mohit and Shami break SRH's batting order; Titans win by 34 runs
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 147/9, 19 overs
Mohit Sharma to bowl
18.1 - Mohit to Markande, 6 runs! Heaved over long on
18.2 - 4 runs! Markande goes down the ground and swats the ball to a boundary
18.3 - Mohit to Markande, 1 run
18.4 - Mohit to Bhuvneshwar, OUT! Mohit Sharma gets his 4th wicket, Bhuvi goes for 27
Fazalhaq Farooqi comes out to bat
18.5 - Mohit to Farooqi, no run
18.6 - Mohit to Farooqi, no run
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 136/8, 18 overs
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 127/8, 17 overs
Mohammed Shami to bowl
16.1 - Shami to Klaasen, 1 run
16.2 - Shami to Bhuvneshwar, 1 run
16.3 - Shami to Klaasen, 1 run
16.4 - Shami to Bhuvneshwar, 1 run
16.5 - Shami to Klaasen, OUT! Caught at long off, Klassen goes for 64
Mayank Markande comes out to bat
16.6 - Mohammed Shami to Markande, no run
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 123/7, 16 overs
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 97/7, 13 overs
Noor Ahmad to bowl
12.1 - SIX! Noor Ahmad to Klaasen
12.2 - Noor Ahmad to Klaasen, 1 run
12.3 - FOUR! Bhuvneshwar hits a boundary
12.4 - Noor Ahmad to Bhuvneshwar, no run
12.5 - Noor Ahmad to Bhuvneshwar, 1 run
12.6 - Noor Ahmad to Klaasen, 1 run
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 84/7, 12 overs
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 66/7, 10 overs
Rashid Khan to bowl
9.1 - Rashid Khan to Klaasen, 1 run
9.2 - Rashid Khan to Markande, 1 run
9.3 - Rashid Khan to Klaasen, 2 runs
9.4 - Rashid Khan to Klaasen, 1 run
9.5 - Rashid Khan to Markande, 1 run
9.6 - Rashid Khan to Klaasen, 1 run
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 59/7, 8 overs
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 35/4, 5 overs
Mohammed Shami to bowl
4.1 - Shami to Markram, no run
4.2 - WICKET! Markram goes for 10
4.3 - Shami to Sanvir Singh, no run
4.4 - Shami to Sanvir Singh, no run
4.5 - Shami to Sanvir Singh, no run
4.6 - SIX! Sanvir waits and hits the ball on the back foot
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 29/3, 4 overs
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 17/3, 3 overs
Mohammed Shami to bowl
2.1 - WICKET! Tripathi gets caught
2.2 - Shami to Klaasen, no run
2.3 - Shami to Klaasen, 1 run
2.4 - Shami to Markram, no run
2.5 - Shami to Markram, 3 runs
2.6 - Shami to Klaasen, 1 run
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 12/2, 2 overs
GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 6/1, 1 over
Mohammed Shami to bowl
0.1 - Shami to Anmolpreet Singh, no run
0.2 - Shami to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run
0.3 - Shami to Abhishek, 1 run
0.4 - FOUR! Anmolpreet hits a boundary
0.5 - Wicket! Anmolpreet departs at 5
0.6 - Shami to Markram, no run
GT vs SRH Live: Gujarat Titans 188/9, 20 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl
19.1 - Bhuvneshwar to Gill, Out! Gill tries for a lofted shot over covers but Samad takes a great catch, Gill departs after a brilliant knock of 101 for 58 balls
Rashid Khan comes to bat
19.2 - Out! Caught! Mistiming the shot costs rashid, who goes for a duck
Noor Ahmad comes out to bat. Its a Hat-trick ball!
19.3 - Wicket! But its a run out! Noor Ahmad also departs for a duck
Mohammed Shami Comes to bat
19.4 - Bhuvneshwar to Shanaka, 1 run
19.5 - Bhuvneshwar to Shami, Out! Again a similar ball by Bhuvi outside off with pace off, Shami gets caught at long on by Jansen, goes for a duck
Mohit Sharma comes out to bat
19.6 - Bhuvneshwar to Mohit, 1 bye