GT vs SRH highlights: Mohit and Shami break SRH's batting order; Titans win by 34 runs

GT vs SRH highlights: Mohit and Shami break SRH's batting order; Titans win by 34 runs
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 11:25 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

IPL 2023, GT vs SRH Score: GT have not lost back-to-back matches so far in this campaign and hence one can hunch on them to bounce back from the loss against MI to win this game.

Live Updates

GT vs SRH highlights: Mohit and Shami break SRH's batting order; Titans win by 34 runs

May 15, 2023 11:25 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 147/9, 19 overs  

Mohit Sharma to bowl 

18.1 - Mohit to Markande, 6 runs! Heaved over long on 

18.2 - 4 runs! Markande goes down the ground and swats the ball to a boundary   

18.3 - Mohit to Markande, 1 run

18.4 - Mohit to Bhuvneshwar, OUT! Mohit Sharma gets his 4th wicket, Bhuvi goes for 27

Fazalhaq Farooqi comes out to bat     

18.5 - Mohit to Farooqi, no run 

18.6 - Mohit to Farooqi, no run  

May 15, 2023 11:20 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 136/8, 18 overs  

May 15, 2023 11:12 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 127/8, 17 overs  

Mohammed Shami to bowl 

16.1 - Shami to Klaasen, 1 run 

16.2 - Shami to Bhuvneshwar, 1 run   

16.3 - Shami to Klaasen, 1 run

16.4 - Shami to Bhuvneshwar, 1 run     

16.5 - Shami to Klaasen, OUT! Caught at long off, Klassen goes for 64 

Mayank Markande comes out to bat

16.6 - Mohammed Shami to Markande, no run  

May 15, 2023 11:07 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 123/7, 16 overs  

May 15, 2023 11:01 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 97/7, 13 overs  

Noor Ahmad to bowl 

12.1 - SIX! Noor Ahmad to Klaasen 

12.2 - Noor Ahmad to Klaasen, 1 run   

12.3 - FOUR! Bhuvneshwar hits a boundary 

12.4 - Noor Ahmad to Bhuvneshwar, no run    

12.5 - Noor Ahmad to Bhuvneshwar, 1 run   

12.6 - Noor Ahmad to Klaasen, 1 run  

May 15, 2023 10:54 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 84/7, 12 overs  

May 15, 2023 10:40 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 66/7, 10 overs  

Rashid Khan to bowl 

9.1 - Rashid Khan to Klaasen, 1 run

9.2 - Rashid Khan to Markande, 1 run  

9.3 - Rashid Khan to Klaasen, 2 runs 

9.4 - Rashid Khan to Klaasen, 1 run   

9.5 - Rashid Khan to Markande, 1 run  

9.6 - Rashid Khan to Klaasen, 1 run   

May 15, 2023 10:31 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 59/7, 8 overs 

May 15, 2023 10:29 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 35/4, 5 overs  

Mohammed Shami to bowl 

4.1 - Shami to Markram, no run

4.2 - WICKET! Markram goes for 10 

4.3 - Shami to Sanvir Singh, no run 

4.4 - Shami to Sanvir Singh, no run  

4.5 - Shami to Sanvir Singh, no run  

4.6 - SIX! Sanvir waits and hits the ball on the back foot 

May 15, 2023 10:08 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 29/3, 4 overs 

May 15, 2023 10:00 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 17/3, 3 overs  

Mohammed Shami to bowl 

2.1 - WICKET! Tripathi gets caught 

2.2 - Shami to Klaasen, no run 

2.3 - Shami to Klaasen, 1 run

2.4 - Shami to Markram, no run 

2.5 - Shami to Markram, 3 runs 

2.6 - Shami to Klaasen, 1 run

May 15, 2023 9:59 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 12/2, 2 overs 

May 15, 2023 9:52 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad 6/1, 1 over 

Mohammed Shami to bowl 

0.1 - Shami to Anmolpreet Singh, no run 

0.2 - Shami to Anmolpreet Singh, 1 run 

0.3 - Shami to Abhishek, 1 run 

0.4 - FOUR! Anmolpreet hits a boundary 

0.5 - Wicket! Anmolpreet departs at 5

0.6 - Shami to Markram, no run

May 15, 2023 9:51 PM

GT vs SRH Live: Gujarat Titans 188/9, 20 overs  

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl 

19.1 - Bhuvneshwar to Gill, Out! Gill tries for a lofted shot over covers but Samad takes a great catch, Gill departs after a brilliant knock of 101 for 58 balls 

Rashid Khan comes to bat

19.2 - Out! Caught! Mistiming the shot costs rashid, who goes for a duck   

Noor Ahmad comes out to bat. Its a Hat-trick ball!

19.3 - Wicket! But its a run out! Noor Ahmad also departs for a duck 

Mohammed Shami Comes to bat

19.4 - Bhuvneshwar to Shanaka, 1 run 

19.5 - Bhuvneshwar to Shami, Out! Again a similar ball by Bhuvi outside off with pace off, Shami gets caught at long on by Jansen, goes for a duck

Mohit Sharma comes out to bat

19.6 - Bhuvneshwar to Mohit, 1 bye

May 15, 2023 9:27 PM