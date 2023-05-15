English
GT vs SRH Live: Aiden Markram wins the toss and SRH will field first

By CNBCTV18.com  May 15, 2023 7:11 PM IST (Updated)
IPL 2023, GT vs SRH Live Score: GT have not lost back-to-back matches so far in this campaign and hence one can hunch on them to bounce back from the loss against MI to win this game.

Rashid Khan’s spectacular knock of 79 runs off 32 deliveries could not take GT over the finishing line against MI but it still reflected the terrific fighting spirit that the Hardik Pandya-led side possesses. SRH, on the other hand, lost out to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets courtesy another swashbuckling innings of 44 runs of 13 deliveries by Nicholas Pooran.

The southpaw was supported well by the likes of Prerak Mankad (64) and Marcus Stoinis (40) as Lucknow chased down 183 in the final over. SRH can get to 14 if they win their remaining three games, which can give them an outside chance of still making it to the top four. It does not arguably look likely right now given their current run of form but everything is possible in the IPL and hence no result should be ruled out as of now. 

Predicted Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami

Impact Player: Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Impact Player: T Natarajan

Key Player to Watch Out

Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

Rashid Khan comes into this game high on confidence following his spectacular outing against MI. He might not repeat his batting heroics but the dimensions of the ground and the pitch condition at Ahmedabad might help him spin a web around Sunrisers in the coming game. Hyderabad’s largely overseas-dominated middle-order could struggle against the Afghan maestro.

Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Glenn Phillips has breathed some fresh firepower into the SRH line-up ever since his introduction to the team. His ability to score maximums at will and a fairly good hitting technique could help Sunrisers overcome the spin attack that Gujarat will throw at them. His matchup with Rashid will be one to watch out for, especially towards the backend of the innings.

Points Table Current Status

Gujarat Titans – Points 16 – L-W-W-L-W
Sunrisers Hyderabad – Points 8 – L-W-L-W-L

Predicted Winning Team

GT have not lost back-to-back matches so far in this campaign and hence one can hunch on them to bounce back from the loss against MI to win this game. They have a much better and balanced unit at disposal as compared to SRH. Further, the home ground advantage could work in their favour and help them secure a victory in this match.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 10 T20Is is 160, which suggests that a fairly competitive contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Monday.

Where to Watch

The television audience can catch the match at 7:30pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the game will be streamed digitally simultaneously on the JioCinema application.

May 15, 2023 6:31 PM
