GT vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks: Here are some top picks to help you finalise your fantasy teams ahead of this fixture

Top Batting Picks: David Miller seems to have found some good form and has 237 runs from 8 games for Gujarat. The South African however returned with just 17 runs after being bamboozled by a searing yorker from Malik in the last game and will be keen to bounce back. Faf du Plessis is another batter who will be looking to post a big score and the RCB captain has shown he’s capable of playing big innings with 278 runs from 9 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya hasn’t bowl in the last two games but the GT captain still has five wickets this season and is his team’s leading scorer with 305 runs from seven games. Rashid Khan meanwhile showed he’s capable of wielding a willow and also has eight wickets this season despite finishing wicket-less in the last game.

Top Bowling Picks: Josh Hazlewood has been excellent for RCB this term and has 10 wickets from just five games while also maintaining an impressive economy rate of just 7.15. Mohammed Shami has also been picking wickets consistently for Gujarat as evidenced by his tally of 13 wickets from eight games.