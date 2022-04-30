Follow the live score and updates from match match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 30.
It's game no 100 in the IPL for Hardik Pandya!
GT vs RCB Playing XIs:
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Hardik Pandya (C), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.
Hardik Pandya (GT Captain): Thank you (on being congratulated for playing his 100th IPL game). To be honest when I went to have a few knocks I thought I have come a long way. 2015 when it all started and today leading the side, proud of myself. We would have liked to bat first as well because of the heat. The wicket won't change much. It is just about how we manage our intensity and don't get overcooked.
Faf du Plessis (RCB Captain): We are going to break the trend and have a bat first. Obviously it is a day game, heat is one factor and I find that when you field first the boys are cooked by the time it is our turn to bat. But hopefully the wicket will get little bit slower. Couple of games in the tournament does not make you a bad team. There is still some high class quality players, so keep trusting them and knowing things will change around the corner. With experience you know that the answer does not lie in the nets, it is just clarity in your own mind and calmness. Same team. (Then remembers when walking off) No, one change - we have a leftie (Lomror) coming in.
GT vs RCB Toss: Faf du Plessis wins the Toss and opts to bat.
GT vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks: Here are some top picks to help you finalise your fantasy teams ahead of this fixture
Top Batting Picks: David Miller seems to have found some good form and has 237 runs from 8 games for Gujarat. The South African however returned with just 17 runs after being bamboozled by a searing yorker from Malik in the last game and will be keen to bounce back. Faf du Plessis is another batter who will be looking to post a big score and the RCB captain has shown he’s capable of playing big innings with 278 runs from 9 games.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya hasn’t bowl in the last two games but the GT captain still has five wickets this season and is his team’s leading scorer with 305 runs from seven games. Rashid Khan meanwhile showed he’s capable of wielding a willow and also has eight wickets this season despite finishing wicket-less in the last game.
Top Bowling Picks: Josh Hazlewood has been excellent for RCB this term and has 10 wickets from just five games while also maintaining an impressive economy rate of just 7.15. Mohammed Shami has also been picking wickets consistently for Gujarat as evidenced by his tally of 13 wickets from eight games.
GT vs RCB Team News:
GT Team News: Gujarat didn’t make any changes for their last game and we can again expect an unchanged line-up with Saha finally finding some form after a couple of quiet outings. Gill has been struggling for form but GT will be eager to back their young opener who is capable of big innings.
RCB Team News: Bangalore dropped Anuj Rawat in the last game to promote Virat up the order to open the innings. Rajat Patildar came in for Rawat and looked decent despite scoring only 16 runs. RCB will want to avoid chopping and changing and will likely back the same playing XI for this game.
RCB vs GT Live Match Updates: Gujarat come into this game in good form!
Gujarat have lost just one game this season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but extracted sweet revenge by beating SRH in a thrilling final-over finale in their last game. Pacer Umran Malik picked up a five-wicket haul for SRH but the IPL newcomers found an unlikely hero with the bat as Rashid Khan (31 not-out off 11 balls) smacked three sixes off the last four balls to seal the win.
Rahul Tewatia (40 not-out off 21 balls) also played an important role in that win and Wriddhiman Saha scored a stellar half-century to further shore up the batting at the top of the order. Gujarat’s ability to find match-winners in different departments have made them favourites for the title and they’ll be keen to put in another good display against a struggling RCB.
RCB vs GT: Bangalore look to comeback after a horror display last time out at Brabourne!
Bangalore were bowled out for just 68 runs in their last game at the Brabourne stadium. They tried to respond to that embarrassment by shuffling their line-up and promoting a struggling Virat Kohli to open the order in their last game but still crashed to a 29-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals.
Kohli managed just 9 runs against RR after posting back-to-back ducks in the games prior to that. He hasn’t been the only RCB batter to struggle though with Glenn Maxwell and even captain Faf du Plessis not able to find any consistency.
However, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik have performed decently in the middle order and will look to bounce back after a poor outing in the last game. RCB’s bowling also looks impressive and they’ll be a much better side if they can find runs at the top of the batting order.