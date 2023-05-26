GT vs MI Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill hits third IPL century against Mumbai Indians

Shubman Gill joined Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler to score three or more centuries in a single IPL season. The 23-year-old has scored all three of his centuries in the last four games.

Shubman Gill is in red-hot form as he hits yet another IPL century against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. With six fours and 10 sixes, Gill smashed the IPL ton in just 49 balls.

GT lost their Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk and will hence be edging to make amends as captain Hardik Pandya takes on his former employers in this encounter.

The game got delayed due to rainfall in Ahmedabad. As per the latest reports, Toss will happen at 7.45 PM and the match will get underway at 8.00 PM.

MI comprehensively beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator and that must have instilled significant confidence within their bowling unit particularly. Bowling has not been Mumbai’s stronger suit in this campaign but Piyush Chawla’s resurgence coupled with Akash Madhwal’s emergence has definitely helped them get their act together entering into the crucial playoff stage of the competition.

Gill was finally dismissed in the 17th over by Mumbai Indians fast bowler Akash Madhwal. Gill departed to a standing ovation by the crowd present inside the Narendra Modi stadium after hammering 129 in 60 balls. His innings was decorated with 7 fours and 10 sixes.