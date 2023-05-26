GT vs MI Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill hits third IPL century against Mumbai Indians

Shubman Gill joined Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler to score three or more centuries in a single IPL season. The 23-year-old has scored all three of his centuries in the last four games.

Shubman Gill is in red-hot form as he hits yet another IPL century against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. With six fours and 10 sixes, Gill smashed the IPL ton in just 49 balls.

Gill joined Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler to score three or more centuries in a single IPL season. The 23-year-old has scored all three of his centuries in the last four games.

GT lost their Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk and will hence be edging to make amends as captain Hardik Pandya takes on his former employers in this encounter.