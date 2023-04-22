GT vs LSG Live Score: Hardik Pandya holds the fort with his half century; Titans crawl their way to reach 135

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 22, 2023 5:17 PM IST (Updated)
GT vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Ekana Sports City in the capital of Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Saturday.

GT vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 46/0, 5 Over 

Rashid Khan comes to bowl 

4.1 - 4!! Rahul pulls over square leg got four 

4.2 - 4!! Shaky start for Rashid Khan as KL takes the game on his hand 

4.3 - Rashid Khan to Rahul, 1 run

4.4 - Rashid Khan to Mayers, no run

4.5 - SIX!! That's a beautiful shot coming from KL Rahul's bat 

4.6 - Rashid Khan to Mayers, 1 run

GT vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 30/0, 4 Over

GT vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 20/0, 3 Over 

Mohammed Shami comes to bowl 

2.1 - Shami to Rahul, 1 run

2.2 - Shami to Mayers, no run

2.3 - Shami to Mayers, 1 run

2.4 - 4!! Clean shot by Rahul, pulled away for his first boundary 

2.5 - 4!! Thats a beautiful shot coming from KL Rahul's bat 

2.6 - That's 7000 T20 runs for KL Rahul with this hat-trick of fours.

GT vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 6/0, 2 Over 

GT vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 0/0, 1 Over 

Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul open the innings 

Mohammed Shami comes to bowl 

0.1 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run

0.2 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run

0.3 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run

0.4 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run

0.5 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run

0.6 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run 
That's a maiden over by KL RAHUL 

GT vs LSG Live Score: Hardik Pandya holds the fort with his half century; Titans crawl their way to reach 135

GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 135/6, 20 Overs 

GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 126/4, 19 Overs 

Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bowl 

18.1 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik, 1 run

18.2 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David Miller, 1 leg bye

18.3 - Naveen-ul-Haq  to David Miller, no run

18.4 - Avesh Khan to David Miller, no run

18.5 - Naveen-ul-Haq  to David Miller, no run

18.6 - Naveen-ul-Haq  to David Miller, 2 runs

GT vs LSG Live Score: Hardik Pandya holds the fort with his half century; Gujarat Titans 4 down

GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 121/4, 18 Overs 

GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 102/4, 17 Overs 

Avesh Khan comes to bowl 

16.1 - Avesh Khan to Hardik, no run

16.2 - Avesh Khan to Hardik, 1 run

16.3 - Avesh Khan to David Miller, no run

16.4 - Avesh Khan to David Miller, 1 run

16.5 - Avesh Khan to Hardik, 2 runs

16.6 - Avesh Khan to Hardik, 1 run

GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 97/4, 16 Overs 

GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 92/4, 15 Overs 

Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bowl 

14.1 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik, no run

14.2 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik, 1 run

14.3 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Vijay, 1 run

14.4 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik, 1 run

14.5 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Vijay Shankar, 0 run

14.6 - Wicket!! Vijay goes back after a short innings. GT suffers after top order collapse

GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 89/3, 14 Overs

GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 78/3, 12 Overs 

Amit Mishra comes to bowl 

11.1 - Amit Mishra to Abhinav Manohar, 0 run 

11.2 - Amit Mishra to Abhinav Manohar, 1 run

11.3 - Amit Mishra to Hardik, 1 run

11.4 - Wicket! That's a great catch by  Naveen-ul-Haq and ball couldn't cross the boundary line. Abhinav Manohar goes at 3 

Vijay Shankar comes to bat 

11.5 - Amit Mishra to Vijay Shankar, 0 run

11.6 - Amit Mishra to Vijay Shankar, 1 run

