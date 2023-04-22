GT vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 46/0, 5 Over
Rashid Khan comes to bowl
4.1 - 4!! Rahul pulls over square leg got four
4.2 - 4!! Shaky start for Rashid Khan as KL takes the game on his hand
4.3 - Rashid Khan to Rahul, 1 run
4.4 - Rashid Khan to Mayers, no run
4.5 - SIX!! That's a beautiful shot coming from KL Rahul's bat
4.6 - Rashid Khan to Mayers, 1 run
GT vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 30/0, 4 Over
GT vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 20/0, 3 Over
Mohammed Shami comes to bowl
2.1 - Shami to Rahul, 1 run
2.2 - Shami to Mayers, no run
2.3 - Shami to Mayers, 1 run
2.4 - 4!! Clean shot by Rahul, pulled away for his first boundary
2.5 - 4!! Thats a beautiful shot coming from KL Rahul's bat
2.6 - That's 7000 T20 runs for KL Rahul with this hat-trick of fours.
GT vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 6/0, 2 Over
GT vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 0/0, 1 Over
Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul open the innings
0.1 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run
0.2 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run
0.3 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run
0.4 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run
0.5 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run
0.6 - Mohammed Shami to Rahul, 0 run
That's a maiden over by KL RAHUL
GT vs LSG Live Score: Hardik Pandya holds the fort with his half century; Titans crawl their way to reach 135
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 135/6, 20 Overs
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 126/4, 19 Overs
Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bowl
18.1 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik, 1 run
18.2 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David Miller, 1 leg bye
18.3 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David Miller, no run
18.4 - Avesh Khan to David Miller, no run
18.5 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David Miller, no run
18.6 - Naveen-ul-Haq to David Miller, 2 runs
GT vs LSG Live Score: Hardik Pandya holds the fort with his half century; Gujarat Titans 4 down
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 121/4, 18 Overs
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 102/4, 17 Overs
Avesh Khan comes to bowl
16.1 - Avesh Khan to Hardik, no run
16.2 - Avesh Khan to Hardik, 1 run
16.3 - Avesh Khan to David Miller, no run
16.4 - Avesh Khan to David Miller, 1 run
16.5 - Avesh Khan to Hardik, 2 runs
16.6 - Avesh Khan to Hardik, 1 run
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 97/4, 16 Overs
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 92/4, 15 Overs
Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bowl
14.1 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik, no run
14.2 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik, 1 run
14.3 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Vijay, 1 run
14.4 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Hardik, 1 run
14.5 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Vijay Shankar, 0 run
14.6 - Wicket!! Vijay goes back after a short innings. GT suffers after top order collapse
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 89/3, 14 Overs
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 78/3, 12 Overs
Amit Mishra comes to bowl
11.1 - Amit Mishra to Abhinav Manohar, 0 run
11.2 - Amit Mishra to Abhinav Manohar, 1 run
11.3 - Amit Mishra to Hardik, 1 run
11.4 - Wicket! That's a great catch by Naveen-ul-Haq and ball couldn't cross the boundary line. Abhinav Manohar goes at 3
Vijay Shankar comes to bat
11.5 - Amit Mishra to Vijay Shankar, 0 run
11.6 - Amit Mishra to Vijay Shankar, 1 run