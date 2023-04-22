GT vs LSG Live Score: Krunal Pandya takes his first wicket; Shubman Gill goes for a duck

GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 20/1, 4 Overs
Krunal Pandya comes to bowl
3.1 - FOUR! Saha unleashes a beautiful boundary
3.2 - Krunal Pandya to Saha, 2 runs
3.3 - Krunal Pandya to Saha, no run
3.4 - Krunal Pandya to Saha, 1 run
3.5 - Krunal Pandya to Hardik, no run
3.6 - Krunal Pandya to Hardik, no run
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 13/1, 3 Overs
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 5/1, 2 Overs
Krunal Pandya comes to bowl
1.1 - Krunal Pandya to Shubman Gill, no run
1.2 - Wicket!! Thats a big one for GT, Pandya takes his first wicket. Gill goes for a duck
Hardik Pandya comes to bat
1.3 - Krunal Pandya to Hardik, no run
1.4 - Krunal Pandya to Hardik, no run
1.5 - Krunal Pandya to Hardik, 1 run
1.6 - Krunal Pandya to Wriddhiman Saha, no run
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans 4/0, 1 Over
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill open the innings
Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bowl
0.1 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, no run
0.2 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, 2 runs
0.3 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, 2 runs
0.4 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, no run
0.5 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, no run
0.6 - Naveen-ul-Haq to Wriddhiman Saha, no run
GT vs LSG Live Score: Playing XI
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Hardik Pandya (capt.), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 Abhinav Manohar, 6 David Miller, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Noor Ahmed, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Mohit Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul (capt.), 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 7 Ayush Badoni, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Amit Mishra
GT vs LSG Live Score: Gujarat Titans win the toss and will bat first.
GT Captain Pandya said, "The pitch looks like it will be a slow one, and they want to make the best of it before it goes bad. Alzarri Joseph misses out for left-arm wrist-spinner Noor".
GT vs LSG Live Score: Match Preview
The KL Rahul-led side managed to defend a partly total of 154 courtesy a well-oiled bowling effort at the Royals’ home ground. Their continued persistence with Kyle Mayers over Quinton de Kock at the top continued to pay rich dividends as the southpaw notched 51 runs whilst emerging as the highest run-scorer for the team.
Pacer Avesh Khan and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis struck three and two wickets respectively whereas the rest of the bowlers put up a cohesive effort to restrict the opposition to 144 at the end of 20 overs. This was despite them getting off to a flier and scoring 87 for no loss in the 12th over.
Lucknow have adopted a horses for courses approach wherein they ring in a couple of tactical changes per game depending on the conditions on offer. Hence, once can expect Mark Wood replacing Naveen-ul-Haq in the playing XI despite the Afghan’s terrific returns of 4-0-19-0 in the last game.
GT, on the other hand, faced a setback in the last match as an incredible innings from Shimron Hetmyer downed them in their own backyard on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side is at bay when they chase and Lucknow have been pretty good at defending totals this season.
It will be interesting to see if the home team plays to their own strength by batting first or decides to counter the Titans by making them pose a total if they end up winning the toss. Not many changes are expected in the Gujarat playing XI.
Predicted XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact Player: Amit Mishra
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Impact Player: Noor Ahmed
Key Players to Watch
Kyle Mayers (Lucknow Super Giants)
Mayers has made the opening spot his own by displacing Quinton de Kock from the XI with some consistent outings coupled with his flamboyant hitting abilities. Mayers has scored 219 runs in six games at an average and strike rate of 36.50 and 154.23 including three half-centuries so far.
He has both been attacking as well as sensible as per the demands of the situation and his tackling of Gujarat’s new-ball prowess spearheaded by Mohammed Shami will be an interesting battle in the coming game.
Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)
Pandya extracted some fine movement off the pitch by bowling the opening spell in the last game. he also made ahandy contribution of 28 runs with the bat but will be hoping to deliver more impactful performances with his willow in order to bring his team back to winning ways.
The Lucknow track is notorious for being a bit too friendly to the slower bowlers at times and Pandya’s game awareness and ability to manoeuvre the Lucnow spinners will come in handy at that time.
Pitch Report
The average first innings score in four T20Is in this stadium is 151, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Saturday afternoon.
The television viewers can tune into action at 3:30 pm on Saturday afternoon on the Star Sports network whereas the digital audience can catch the match at the same on the JioCinema application.