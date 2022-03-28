The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) latest entrants Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to make their maiden appearance in the tournament on Monday, March 28, when they take clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Led by Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, two good friends off the field, the new franchises will be eager to make a winning start to their IPL journey. But, only one team can come away with the two points and both captains will pull no punches in their quest to a perfect start.

GT boasts one of the country’s most talented young players in the form of Shubman Gill whom they prised away from KKR ahead of the mega auction. Despite his tender age of just 22, Gill is a seasoned campaigner in the IPL, having played 58 matches with a return of 1417 runs.

After Jason Roy pulled out of the tournament citing exhaustion from an extended stay in the bio-bubble, Gill will be expected to open with a batter who is younger than him as GT roped in Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The 20-year-old is an explosive batter with 534 runs from 20 T20Is, coming at a healthy strike rate of 138.

GT’s middle-order is littered with hard-hitting batters, starting with their skipper Hardik Pandya, whose experience playing in Wankhede with his previous franchise Mumbai Indians could prove advantageous. Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar are also capable of putting in big performances and foreign recruits David Miller and Matthew Wade are both capable of dismantling bowling attacks when on a song.

The GT bowling attack is made up of some express quicks with the likes of Mohammad Shami, Varun Aaron, Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson. They’ll be well supported by arguably T20 cricket’s top spinner Rashid Khan who will be keen to impress with his new franchise and Jayant Yadav who is trying to force his way into Team India’s World Cup plans.

LSG meanwhile has one of the tournament’s best opening pairs with skipper KL Rahul expected to be accompanied by the classy Quinton de Kock. The left-right pairing could bat any opposition out of the contest with their vast array of shots which they aren’t shy of unleashing within the powerplay.

The Lucknow franchise also acquired the services of Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda who can be relied upon in the middle order, but it’s their vast repertoire of all-rounders which gives the side an unmatched balance. Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder are all capable of putting in match-winning performances with both bat and ball and should give the new franchise an edge.

LSG's bowling attack will be led by Avesh Khan who finished second on the wicket-takers charts last season with 24 scalps from 16 games. Ankit Rajpoot is another pacer with vast experience in the IPL and Sri Lanka’s ​​Dushmantha Chameera has proven to be a wily operator on the international stage.

Ravi Bishnoi will be the go-to man in the spin department and after an impressive start to life in the blues of Team India, he too will be eager to impress and cement his spot in the national squad with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.

GT vs LSG Team News:

GT Team News: The Titans will be without the services of West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, who is playing the third Test against England and will miss the first game against Super Giants.

LSG Team News: Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers are expected to be available only after the first week of the IPL as they are part of West Indies' Test squad against England. Marcus Stoinis is part of Australia's squad for the Pakistan tour and will miss the initial part of the tournament as well.

Where to Watch: The matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

GT vs LSG Pitch Report: The Wankhede had a new track for the opening encounter and we say the Chennai batters struggle in the first innings. However, batting became much easier as the dew began to settle in and the team winning the Toss will be eager to bowl first.

GT vs LSG Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Fantasy Batting Picks: KL Rahul finished third on the top-scorers chart last season with 626 runs from just 13 matches. The flamboyant batter is always a safe bet and will be eager to put in a good performance for his new franchise. Shubman Gill is another player who could rake in the points after scoring 478 runs from 17 games last season.

Top Fantasy All-Rounder Picks: The GT skipper Hardik Pandya hasn’t bowled in recent times but he’s definitely a player who is sure to make an impact either with the bat, ball or even with his electric fielding. Hardik’s brother Krunal on the other hand is sure to get in a few overs and rake in a few runs with his power-hitting lower down the order.

Top Fantasy Bowling Picks: Rashid Khan has always asked difficult questions from the batters with his vast array of variations and the crafty spinner is almost always among the wickets no matter what the bowling conditions. Avesh Khan is another bowler who will be keen to get among the wickets, especially after a productive year last season.

GT vs LSG Probable Playing XIs:

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

LSG Probable XI: Evin Lewis, KL Rahul (C & WK), Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Ankit Rajpoot.