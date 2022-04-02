GT vs DC Match Preview: Newcomers Gujarat target statement win against last season’s table-toppers Delhi

Both Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to build on their impressive starts to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season when the two sides clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday.

Gujarat emerged victorious in the battle of the debutants, overcoming fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their tournament opener. Delhi meanwhile come into this game after a solid display against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) to get their tournament off to a winning start.

GT will be boosted by their five-wicket win against LSG but will be well aware that the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi will provide a tougher challenge. Mohammed Shami (3/25) struck early in the powerplay as GT reduced Lucknow to 29/4. However, they failed to make the most of that quick start as fighting fifties from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni saw LSG post 158/6.

Shubman Gill (0) and Vijay Shankar (4) failed to impress with the bat for Gujarat but Matthew Wade (30), Hardik Pandya (33) and David Miller (30) all put in solid displays to keep their team in the contest. A late burst by Rahul Tewatita (40 not out off 24 balls) and Abhinav Manohar (15 off 7 balls) then carried GT over the line with 5 wickets and 2 balls to spare.

Delhi put in a good all-round performance in their opener against Mumbai with Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) looking most impressive as the DC bowling attack limited MI to 177/5 despite Ishan Kishan’s blitz of an unbeaten 81 off just 48 balls.

Openers Prithvi Shaw (38) and Tim Seifert (21) provided solid starts but Mandeep Singh (0), Pant (1) and Rovman Powell (0) failed to trouble the scorers. But Delhi will take heart from the performance of Lalit Yadav (48*) and Axar Patel (38*) who carried the team over the line.

Delhi will be hoping for better outings this time around from Pant and Powell especially with both batters able to turn games around with their power-hitting. Shardul Thakur too has room to improve after going for runs with the ball with figures of 0/47 but he put in a good display with the bat, scoring 20 off just 11 balls.

GT vs DC Team News:

GT Team News: Gujarat don’t have any injury concerns from their opening game however they will continue to be without Alzarri Joseph who was part of the West Indies squad facing England in a Test series.

DC Team News: The Capitals will welcome back Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their mandatory quarantine and are now available for selection. They will continue to miss the services of David Warner due to international duty while Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje are both working their way back from injury.

GT vs DC Pitch Report: The only game in Pune so far saw Rajasthan Royals (RR) become the solitary team this season to win a game after batting first. The Royals scored 210/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad who could only muster 149/7 in reply. The track offers something for both seamers and spinners and we should be in for a well-balanced contest between bat and ball.

GT vs DC Where to Watch LIVE: The match starts at 7.30 pm IST. All matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

GT vs DC Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Fantasy Batting Picks: Matthew Wade will have another chance to open the batting and will be keen to put in another good performance, especially after failing to capitalise on this start in the previous game. Rishabh Pant walked back with just 1 run in the last game and the DC skipper will be keen to turn things around with a big performance this time out.

Top Fantasy All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya may have gone wicketless in the last game but he bowled a full-quota of 4 overs and looked in great touch with the bat. This time out the GT captain will want to add a few wickets to his name. Shardul Thakur is another player who failed to get wickets but contributed with a quick knock and can be banked upon to deliver with wickets this time around.

Top Fantasy Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav looked very impressive in the opening game and looks likely to once again play a key role for Delhi. Rashid Khan meanwhile finished with 1/27 in the last game and could be a value addition with this pitch offering something for the spinners.

GT vs DC Probable Playing XIs:

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron and Mohammed Shami.

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.