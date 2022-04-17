GT vs CSK Preview: Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai face stern test against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat

Ravindra Jadeja had his first taste of victory as captain in Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) last game but now faces a stern test against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) when the two sides lock horns at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune in the second game on Sunday, April 17.

Hardik has led newcomers GT impressively as they’ve notched up four wins from five games to put eight points against their name on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table while CSK have just one victory from their first five.

Jadeja though can take heart from his sides dominant display in their 23-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore . Shivam Dube (95*) and Robin Uthappa (88) got off to a flying start as CSK posted 216/4, the highest total so far this season. Maheesh Theekshana (4/33) then finally announced his arrival and Jadeja (3/39) chipped in with a strong display as Chennai cantered to victory.

CSK however will be worried by the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad who is yet to get past the 20-run mark this season. Moeen Ali hasn’t found any consistency and they’ve deeply missed the services of Deepak Chahar with Mukesh Choudhary leaking runs and has an economy rate of 11.10. CSK might finally be convinced to give U-19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar a run in the side.

Gujarat meanwhile bounced back from their maiden defeat this season with a thumping 37-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) . Hardik scored an unbeaten 87 off just 52 balls and was well supported by Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28 balls) as GT posted 192/4. Yash Dayal (3/40) enjoyed a great debut and provided great support to Lockie Ferguson (3/23) as GT mowed through the RR batting order to seal the win.

GT have a strong squad but Matthew Wade and Vijay Shankar have been struggling for consistency and will want to correct that. However, the bowling has looked lethal with Mohammed Shami, Ferguson and Hardik accounting for 19 wickets between them. Rashid Khan has had a relatively quite start with 6 wickets but controls the innings impressively in the middle.

GT vs CSK Team News:

GT Team News: Gujarat have been in good form and will be reluctant to tinker with a winning combination. They don’t have any injury concerns from the last game.

CSK Team News: Chennai have been rocked by news that Deepak Chahar is ruled out of this IPL season due to a back injury. Mukesh Choudhary leaked runs and also had a poor day in the field and could make way for 19-year-old all-rounder Hangargekar.

GT vs CSK Pitch Report: The track at the MCA Stadium, Pune saw a high-scoring encounter in the last game as Punjab posted 198/5 against Mumbai. Gujarat have played one game at the venue where they defended 171/6 against Delhi while CSK will be playing their first game here. Being the second game of the day, dew will be expected to play a role and captains will be looking to chase.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday, April 17 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

GT vs CSK Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Shubman Gill has 200 runs to his name from 5 games and looks likely to add to that tally after starting off the season in fine form. Meanwhile, CSK’s duo of Dube and Uthappa also look in great form going into this tie.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Both captains should provide valuable options in the all-rounders slot. Hardik has been the more influential of the two with 4 wickets and 228 runs as he leads the way with the bat for Gujarat while Jadeja has 4 wickets and 66 runs from 5 games.

Top Bowling Picks: Ferguson is Gujarat’s highest wicket-taker with 8 wickets and he can be backed to once again be among the wickets with his fiery pace. Rashid Khan is another who can be expected to strike with his vast array of variations especially after a relatively quiet start which has yielded only 6 wickets.

GT vs CSK Possible Playing XIs:

CSK (Predicted XI): Robin Uthappa, Rituraj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana and Rajyavardhan Hangrekar.

GT (Predicted XI): Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal.

GT vs CSK Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.