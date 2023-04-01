GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Defending champions Gujarat Titans outshine Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

Defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The win meant that CSK are yet to defeat GT in the IPL.

The defending champions chased down 179 with relative ease against a depleted Chennai bowling attack as in-form opener Shubman Gill top-scored with 63 runs. Rashid Khan played a handy cameo by notching 10 runs in three deliveries to take Gujarat home as the Titans carried on from their trend of triumphing over crunch chases from the previous season. The win meant that CSK are yet to defeat GT in the IPL.

Earlier, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad played a splendid knock of 92 runs off 50 deliveries as he smacked four boundaries and nine sixes to spearhead his team to 178 runs. CSK looked all set to cross the 200-run mark at one point but the duo of Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube couldn’t accelerate the scoring rate in the second-half of the innings.

It needed a swashbuckling teaser of 14 runs from seven deliveries by MS Dhoni to take CSK to a promising total. Chennai brought Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande into the XI as an impact substitute in the second innings.

Deshpande conceded 51 runs in his 3.2 overs and this expensive spell was arguably one of the formidable reasons behind the visiting team’s defeat on Friday. Former U-19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar debuted for CSK and optimised his abilities to hit the deck hard by scalping three dismissals in his four-over spell for 36 runs.

“We all knew there will be dew. We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) was brilliant, he times the ball well and he's a pleasure to watch. The way he picks his options, it is pleasing to watch. I think it's important for the youngsters to step in,” CSK captain MS Dhoni reflected on the result post the game.

He added, “I think Raj (Hangargekar) has pace and he will get better with time. Think the bowlers will get better, a no-ball is something that's in your control, so you need to work on that. I felt two left armers will be a better option so I went ahead with them. Shivam was an option, but I felt comfortable with the bowlers overall.”

Chennai will next face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the former’s first match at their home turf in Chepauk after four years on April 3. The Titans meanwhile will head north to Delhi to lock horns against at the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium at the national capital on April 4.