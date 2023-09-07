Growth and consolidation are the objectives of the newly promoted LALIGA HYPERMOTION clubs

Reaching LALIGA HYPERMOTION was one of the main objectives for the teams who have just secured promotion into Spanish football’s second tier, but now that this has been achieved these four clubs want to continue growing and progressing with the help of the unique platform that is LALIGA.

Obtaining greater local, national, and international visibility, developing the brand, increasing the fanbase, improving facilities, and achieving greater fan loyalty are some of the common goals of AD Alcorcón, CD Eldense, SD Amorebieta and Racing Club Ferrol, the newly promoted clubs who share a common enthusiasm and desire to get to work.

AD Alcorcón: Back in professional football just one year later

📢 ¡Alfareros, tenemos algo que anunciaros!Como much@s no pudisteis escuchar en vivo el pregón de Babin ©️, por la lluvia 🌧️ que obligó a hacerlo en interior, nuestro capitán repetirá la lectura del pregón en el descanso del #TrofeoPucheroSiena de mañana jueves.¡Os esperamos!💛 pic.twitter.com/CMVP5xZKJM — A.D. Alcorcón (@AD_Alcorcon) September 6, 2023 AD Alcorcón, who secured their promotion back to LALIGA HYPERMOTION with a great run in last season’s promotion playoffs, where they eliminated Real Sociedad B and CD Castellón, want to remain faithful to their spirit of improvement, one of the club’s mottos. The club’s general director, Ignacio Álvarez, believes that growth depends on providing continuity to last season’s project. “We would consider the 2023/24 season to have been successful if we give continuity to the process of strengthening in a sporting, social and institutional sense.” AD Alcorcón, who secured their promotion back to LALIGA HYPERMOTION with a great run in last season’s promotion playoffs, where they eliminated Real Sociedad B and CD Castellón, want to remain faithful to their spirit of improvement, one of the club’s mottos. The club’s general director, Ignacio Álvarez, believes that growth depends on providing continuity to last season’s project. “We would consider the 2023/24 season to have been successful if we give continuity to the process of strengthening in a sporting, social and institutional sense.”

The director also made special mention of the fact that sustainable growth means working on all three areas at the same time. He said: “To consolidate this trend, it’ll be necessary to continue working in a balanced way in all three areas, as they feed off each other. The club’s aspiration is to strengthen this virtuous circle that we are managing to promote among all of us in order to grow on these three levels.”

The AD Alcorcón general director discussed the club’s non-sporting objectives, emphasising improvements at the Estadio Municipal de Santo Domingo: “We are developing various projects and initiatives to strengthen our local links at the same time as expanding through internationalisation and digitalisation projects. We also want to improve our stadium, doing so thanks to the new concession signed with Alcorcón City Council for the next 50 years.”

He is also aware of the capacity for development that AD Alcorcón has ahead of it this season, stating: “The sporting, social and institutional trend of the last year opens up a new and very attractive level of potential for our club. We have more companies collaborating with us than ever before and the new lines of business will allow us to provide the club with greater potential.”

CD Eldense: The same motivation 60 years on

CD Eldense earned the right to return to the second tier of Spanish football by beating RC Celta’s B team and Real Madrid Castilla in the playoffs for promotion to LALIGA HYPERMOTION. It’s a very special comeback for the team coached by Fernando Estévez, as Los Azulgranas are back at this level after six decades. They’re back with greater expectations than ever, hoping to stay up comfortably and to look up towards the top of the table. That’s what their general director, José Antonio Castilla, has acknowledged. “It would be a success to be in the top 10 for the whole season and to keep the dream of promotion alive,” he stated.

Without losing sight of the sporting objective, the Alicante club’s general director wants CD Eldense to be a leader and reference for youth development at the provincial level, through the creation of a new sporting complex. In addition, they will aim to increase revenue through sponsorship and advertising, aim to grow their follower counts in the digital arena above the LALIGA HYPERMOTION average, and aim to have the Estadio Nuevo Pepico Amat full for every game.

SD Amorebieta: Aiming to repeat the experience but with a different ending

Maiatzaren 27an Lezama urdinez jantzi genuen. Zelaia bete zenuten taldeari igoera lortzen laguntzeko. Orain, babes eta giro hori sentitzen jarraitu nahi dugu. Neurketa bakoitza festa berri bat izan behar da. Partidu bakoitza, ilusio berri bat.#IlusioBerriBat#aupaAZULES🔷 pic.twitter.com/95kXTLQQzz— SD Amorebieta (@SDAmorebieta) July 11, 2023

SD Amorebieta reached LALIGA HYPERMOTION as champions of Group 2 in Spanish football’s third tier, topping the table after a spectacular second half of the season. In the words of President Jon Larrea. “SD Amorebieta showed that, with hard work, humility, and motivation, great things can also be achieved. That a club from a town of less than 20,000 inhabitants has reached LALIGA HYPERMOTION shows that, if you try, challenges can be accomplished.” He also had a message for the most nostalgic football fans: “Our club keeps alive that sporting spirit that is above names and budgets and that shows you can reach the professional level by earning it on the pitch, as we have done.”

In this same vein, the Bizkaia club’s president acknowledged that, for his club, playing in LALIGA HYPERMOTION is already a success. However, they are ambitious. As he put it: “The fact that we have reached the second tier of Spanish football and can enjoy it is already a success, but we are not satisfied with that. The experience of two seasons ago has made us grow as a club and become more ambitious. We don’t want what happened two seasons ago to happen again, and for this to last only one season. Our intention is to continue in LALIGA HYPERMOTION for many more years.”

It was just one season last time this club came up, but Larrea is aware of how important consolidating the club’s place in Spanish football’s second tier would be for growth in other areas. He said: “We would like to anchor our project in professional football. This would give us a great boost to undertake important improvements in terms of infrastructure. In this sense, one of our main aims is to take the first steps to build a new Estadio de Urritxe and to be able to play matches in our own municipality.” That is the aim, although, to do so, the club would have to be supported by the Amorebieta-Etxano City Council.

Racing Club Ferrol: Too long away from professional football

💚Un equipo, unha comarca, unha ilusiónCando o Racing gaña, gañamos todos. Porque ti nos fas fortes.#obxectivo7000⬇️⬇️⬇️Abóate ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/2LDrdWgg4R pic.twitter.com/IemoJkbJB1 — Racing Club Ferrol (@racingferrolsad) July 26, 2023

Racing Club Ferrol will play in LALIGA HYPERMOTION again after 15 years away. The team coached by Cristóbal Parralo pipped AD Alcorcón to the top spot in their tight group to secure automatic promotion and a return to professional football. This historic club has played a total of 35 seasons in the second division and the club's general director, Carlos Mouriz, has highlighted this fact. He pointed out: “We are a club with more than a hundred years of uninterrupted history and this is a legacy that we always keep in mind. Honouring it is, for us, a sign of identity in itself. We are a historic club, deeply rooted in the area.”

However, being a historic team doesn’t mean the club can’t be modern either. He continued: “We want to position ourselves as a modern and competitive company, one which is strongly identified with Ferrolterra and one which has been able to adapt to the new times without giving up its essence. Racing Club Ferrol transcends sporting matters. Racing Club Ferrol has to be the project of all Ferrol citizens.”

One of Racing Club Ferrol’s main objectives, as Mouriz put it, is to keep the loyalty of the fans. He said: "For us, it is essential to maintain and fan the flame that the love for the team has awakened in this city and region. While the promotion was the definitive boost, it’s clear that a tide of support for Racing Club Ferrol has formed independent of sporting success. Our mission now is to feed this, not only with victories but also with values, gestures, and attitudes that make people from Ferrolterra feel proud of the club.”