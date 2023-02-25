Greg Chappell references Mike Tyson and slams Australian cricket team's performance in Border-Gavaskar trophy

Greg Chappell. has questioned Australia's planning for the ongoing tour of the country., saying "It is one thing to plan, but to base that plan on a flawed premise is an exercise in futility."

Australia’s meek surrender to India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has not gone down well with Australian great Greg Chappell. Citing Mike Tyson, Chappell has slammed the team's pathetic performance in the first two Tests. The visitors "punched themselves in the mouth long before the first ball was even bowled," he said.

“It was Mike Tyson who said in the lead-up to a fight with Evander Holyfield: Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. My concern after watching the first two Tests is that the Australian team punched themselves in the mouth long before the first ball was even bowled," Chappell wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Australia have already conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India after being beaten in the first two Tests of the four-match series, both games ending in under three days and prompting sharp reactions from the country's former cricketers.

Australia lost the first Test in Nagpur by innings and 132 runs. In the second Test in Delhi, the visitors dropped Scott Boland and opted to go in with only one pacer, skipper Pat Cummins. The skipper gave the new ball to debutant left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

“Australia needed to play to their strengths to have a chance of winning this series. Spin bowling is not our strength. Picking spinners for the sake of it is not the way to success in India.

"We had to pick our best bowlers and trust them to do the job and back that with sensible batting, based on sound principles."

Leaving out Boland for an extra spinner was a mistake, Chappell added.

“That Cummins under-bowled himself and failed to use the short ball on a wicket of variable bounce was another mistake. To complete the trifecta, it seems that no one saw fit to tell Cummins that he was under-bowling and that he should use the short ball."

Chappell also criticised the Australian batters' overreliance on the sweep shots. Actually, this overdependence led to their downfall in the second innings of the Delhi Test.

"Adding it to your repertoire in spinning conditions can be sensible, but not if it is the only option. There are other shots that are less risky and likely to be more profitable but, because the sweep for most batsmen has to be pre-meditated, the other options invariably fall by the wayside.

“One of the first things to learn about batting in Indian conditions is that you have more time than you realise. The main goal should be to survive the first couple of overs and rotate the strike. If you can survive that, then batting no longer seems as challenging as Fermat's Last Theorem."

India won the second Test in Delhi by six wickets despite Australia having their nose ahead at one stage of the game. The visitors reduced India to 139 for seven in their first innings but a 114-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel rescued the hosts.

Then, in their second innings, Australia were going along nicely before committing mistakes on the third morning.

"What can Australia do from here? Firstly, pick their best team and then play with the passion, tenacity and grit which is our hallmark. Australian fans know that it is tough in India.

"They can accept getting beaten by a better side, but they won't cop seeing an Australian team playing recklessly and bowled out in a session or two and turning its toes up inside three days. There is red-hot anger, bewilderment and embarrassment in our fans," Chappell said.

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the third Test in Indore as regular skipper Pat Cummins has returned to Australia to be with his mother, who is ill. Cummins had flown back to Australia after the conclusion of the second Test in Delhi. Cricket Australia said.

This is the second such occasion when Smith will be stepping up to captain Australia's Test team in Cummins' absence. The first such incident happened during the previous Ashes series played in Australia.

