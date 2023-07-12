Granada FC and their rich history concerning the Spanish Civil War and the Maradona brothers

Granada FC have secured a promotion to LALIGA EA SPORTS this year as they secured a victory in the second-tier of the Spanish football league last season. Granada have been one of the more consistent teams in the top-flight in this century and they will be looking to regain their lost legacy in the coming campaign. Here are three things that one must not be knowing about this newly-promoted club.

Secret behind the jersey colour

Granada FC used to don the blue and white colour until 1939. However, the paucity of clothing material post the Spanish Civil War compelled them to adopt the red and white shirt of Atletico Madrid for the time being. They pivoted in 1973 and tweaked the design slightly to horizontal hoops but the connection with the Colchoneros stands true till date.

Diego Maradona and his two brothers played for Granada FC

A rare pictures of the Maradona brothers turning up for Granada in 1987

Diego Maradona played for Granada FC with his two brothers Hugo and Lalo in a friendly match against Swedish outfit Malmo at Los Camenese on November 15, 1987. It was the only time that the three Maradona brothers played together wearing the colours of the same club as Granada looked to raise funds from that exhibition match to pay Rayo Vallecano for the acquisition of Lalo Maradona!

Moorish origin of their nickname

Granada CF are often referred to as Los Nazaríes and the origin of the name comes from the fact that the home city was a Muslim-controlled territory. The nickname is actually derived from the name of the last dynasty that ruled the city, which was the Nasrid dynasty.