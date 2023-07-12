Granada FC and their rich history concerning the Spanish Civil War and the Maradona brothers

Granada FC have secured a promotion to LALIGA EA SPORTS this year as they secured a victory in the second-tier of the Spanish football league last season. Granada have been one of the more consistent teams in the top-flight in this century and they will be looking to regain their lost legacy in the coming campaign. Here are three things that one must not be knowing about this newly-promoted club.

Secret behind the jersey colour

Granada FC used to don the blue and white colour until 1939. However, the paucity of clothing material post the Spanish Civil War compelled them to adopt the red and white shirt of Atletico Madrid for the time being. They pivoted in 1973 and tweaked the design slightly to horizontal hoops but the connection with the Colchoneros stands true till date.