Granada CF, UD Las Palmas & Deportivo Alavés: All you need to know about the clubs promoted to LaLiga Santander

By CNBCTV18.com

Back in 2019/20, a newly-promoted Granada CF finished seventh in the top flight to secure European qualification for the first time in the club’s history. Under Diego Martínez, the Andalusian side also reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals in the same season, before they went all the way to the Europa League quarter-finals the following term, eventually being knocked out by Manchester United.

Three clubs who have secured promotion thanks to their performances in LaLiga SmartBank this past season. After Granada CF were crowned champions and UD Las Palmas secured the other automatic promotion spot, Deportivo Alavés then won the third and final ticket to the top division via the playoffs. Here comes a look at the three newest members of LaLiga Santander, who’ll be taking on the top teams of Spanish football in 2023/24.

Granada CF: A bounce back promotion inspired by Paco López and Myrto Uzuni