Sports
Govt to decide fate of IPL, not cricket board, says sports minister Kiren Rijiju
Updated : May 24, 2020 02:34 PM IST
Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said the IPL would go ahead only if there was no risk to public health.
The BCCI, the richest cricket body in the world, had said it would consider staging the lucrative IPL in October/November if the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Australia during those months, did not go ahead.
The IPL is worth almost $530 million to the BCCI and attracts the best international and Indian cricketers.