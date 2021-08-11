Gold at Tokyo Olympics an inflection point for India; likely to start seeing interest in non-cricketing sports, says JSW's Parth Jindal

Images of 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra with the gold medal in javelin throw topped off a fortnight of emotional roller coaster and India's best performance ever at the Olympic games.

On CNBC-TV18's special show 'The Media Dialogues', Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Parth Jindal, MD of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, founder of IIS and JSW Sports, to take stock of what Tokyo 2020 means for India's ambition of being a sporting nation and how can we move forward from here.

Watch video for more.