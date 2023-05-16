'Go on and lead the next generation,' Virat Kohli tells Shubman Gill after GT star's maiden IPL ton

“When I was 12-13 years old I followed Virat Kohli bhai the most, he has been my idol since I started understanding cricket. I learned a lot from Virat bhai. His batting & passion and commitment motivates me,” Gill was quoted as saying about Kohli after the century.

Shubman Gill’s emphatic century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday drew appreciation from the finest of Indian cricket – Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper has been pretty on his Instagram stories these last few days. He put up snippets praising Wriddhiman Saha and Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan for their performances against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier this month.

Now, he took to Instagram yet again, this time to celebrate Gill’s maiden IPL ton. The GT opener has been in sublime form throughout this calendar year, having notched centuries in all three formats of international cricket already. Gill slammed 101 with 13 boundaries and a maximum in 58 deliveries to power GT to a 34-run victory against Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Following this, Kohli appreciated the young batsman on Instagram by putting up the GT opener's picture on the story and writing, "There's potential and then there's gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you @shubmangill." Gill had actually hailed Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, arguably two of India's batting icons, for inspiring him during his growing-up days.

Gill has already scored 546 runs in 13 innings at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 146.19 this season. He has been pivotal to the resounding success that GT have enjoyed whilst defending their title. The Hardik Pandya-led side has qualified to the playoffs and major credit for the same goes to Gill and his opening partner Saha, who has scored 275 runs at a strike rate of 132.85 in IPL 2023.