'Go on and lead the next generation,' Virat Kohli tells Shubman Gill after GT star's maiden IPL ton

“When I was 12-13 years old I followed Virat Kohli bhai the most, he has been my idol since I started understanding cricket. I learned a lot from Virat bhai. His batting & passion and commitment motivates me,” Gill was quoted as saying about Kohli after the century.

Shubman Gill’s emphatic century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday drew appreciation from the finest of Indian cricket – Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper has been pretty on his Instagram stories these last few days. He put up snippets praising Wriddhiman Saha and Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan for their performances against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier this month.

Now, he took to Instagram yet again, this time to celebrate Gill’s maiden IPL ton. The GT opener has been in sublime form throughout this calendar year, having notched centuries in all three formats of international cricket already. Gill slammed 101 with 13 boundaries and a maximum in 58 deliveries to power GT to a 34-run victory against Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.