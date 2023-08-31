Globe Soccer Awards enters landmark agreement with LALIGA and launches first European event

Globe Soccer, the organisation behind Dubai's prestigious Globe Soccer Awards, has signed a landmark five-year agreement with Spain’s LALIGA. The partnership represents Globe Soccer's first collaboration in the European market and will see a LALIGA AWARDS ceremony held alongside the inaugural Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024.

A glittering gala evening featuring the two in-person awards ceremonies will take place at the end of the 2023/24 season in a European city to be announced in the near future.

TheGlobe Soccer Europe Awards 2024 are part of Globe Soccer’s new Intercontinental Series and will recognise Europe’s top performers – from players, coaches, and clubs to agents, directors, and other stakeholders. With voting conducted by fans, the winners of Best Men’s Player, Best Women’s Player, Best Club, Best Coach, and Best President in the Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024, will automatically be nominated for the end-of-year Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2024, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, in an initiative called "Road to Dubai”.

LALIGA AWARDS, 'The pride of our fútbol'

The LALIGA AWARDS: 'The Pride of our Fútbol' meanwhile will recognise the best from Spanish football’s top-flight during the 2023/24 season, with five different categories: the LALIGA EA SPORTS Best Player, Best Coach, Best Goal, Best Play, and Best U23 Player. Votes can be cast on a dedicated website that will combine the selection process for both monthly and annual awards.

Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and CEO of Globe Soccer said, "Next year will mark a turning point in the evolution of the Globe Soccer brand. Partnering with LALIGA to launch our new European awards, in conjunction with LALIGA's first international ceremony, is a very proud and exciting moment for us."

"The European edition of the Globe Soccer Awards will undoubtedly benefit from the participation of LALIGA, one of the most important leagues in the world, and the presence of some of its biggest names. Holding the official LALIGA AWARDS on the same stage also offers Spanish football a unique platform to reward its best players and showcase its brand on an international level, so everyone is a winner," he added.

𝙈𝘼𝙂𝙄𝙎𝘾𝙊 💚 pic.twitter.com/1yC9AjIt3Q — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) August 30, 2023 Javier Tebas, President of LALIGA, said, "LALIGA is undergoing a major transformation and our objective is to continue developing as a collective. One of our goals this season is to create content in more languages and to reach a wider audience. The five-year strategic partnership with Globe Soccer is definitely a move in this direction and to be the first league in Europe to partner with Globe Soccer is an honour."