Globe Soccer Awards enters landmark agreement with LALIGA and launches first European event

Globe Soccer, the organisation behind Dubai's prestigious Globe Soccer Awards, has signed a landmark five-year agreement with Spain’s LALIGA. The partnership represents Globe Soccer's first collaboration in the European market and will see a LALIGA AWARDS ceremony held alongside the inaugural Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024.
A glittering gala evening featuring the two in-person awards ceremonies will take place at the end of the 2023/24 season in a European city to be announced in the near future.
TheGlobe Soccer Europe Awards 2024 are part of Globe Soccer’s new Intercontinental Series and will recognise Europe’s top performers – from players, coaches, and clubs to agents, directors, and other stakeholders. With voting conducted by fans, the winners of Best Men’s Player, Best Women’s Player, Best Club, Best Coach, and Best President in the Globe Soccer Europe Awards 2024, will automatically be nominated for the end-of-year Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2024, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, in an initiative called "Road to Dubai”.
LALIGA AWARDS, 'The pride of our fútbol'
The LALIGA AWARDS: 'The Pride of our Fútbol' meanwhile will recognise the best from Spanish football’s top-flight during the 2023/24 season, with five different categories: the LALIGA EA SPORTS Best Player, Best Coach, Best Goal, Best Play, and Best U23 Player. Votes can be cast on a dedicated website that will combine the selection process for both monthly and annual awards.
Javier Tebas, President of LALIGA, said, "LALIGA is undergoing a major transformation and our objective is to continue developing as a collective. One of our goals this season is to create content in more languages and to reach a wider audience. The five-year strategic partnership with Globe Soccer is definitely a move in this direction and to be the first league in Europe to partner with Globe Soccer is an honour."
Tebas added, "Partnering with a company that has more than a decade of experience in organising the world's most reputable football awards ceremonies brings international prestige and visibility to the LALIGA brand and its clubs. This partnership will help to promote our players, our clubs, and our fans, and underlines our shared confidence and commitment in celebrating football's best talent."
