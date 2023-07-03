Global Chess League 2023: Triveni Continental Kings win inaugural season by defeating upGrad Mumbai Masters in the final

The teams had to win two rapid games in a row to clinch the tournament-winning clash. However, both teams rounded off that portion of the finale by clinching a round each. Triveni won the first round by 9:7 but the Mumbai Masters bounced back to equalise the second one by 12:3.The game then progressed to a two-round blitz tiebreak.

Triveni Continental Kings emerged victorious in the inaugural edition of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League by defeating the upGrad Mumbai Masters across three rounds of tie-breakers in Dubai on July 2, Sunday. Jonas Bjerre, the 19-year-old Danish grandmaster representing the Continental Kings, beat Uzbek 17-year-old Javokhir Sindarov in the third stage of the tie-breaker.

Interestingly, Bjerre had lost four times to Sindarov previously in the tournament. However, he held his nerves at a crucial juncture of the summit clash and ensured that he came out clutch to seal the victory in the decisive game of the opening season of the franchise-based chess tournament.

Also Read:

“The last game was incredibly tense. It was really exciting. I’m still shivering. Levon (team captain) told me - just fight; if you win this game, you will win the event,” Bjerre reflected on the final following the win.

As it happened

The teams had to win two rapid games in a row to clinch the tournament-winning clash. However, both teams rounded off that portion of the finale by triumphing over a round each. Triveni won the first round by 9:7 but the Mumbai Masters bounced back to equalise the second one by 12:3.