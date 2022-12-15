Actor Aamir Khan made Dangal, a film loosely based on Geeta Phogat's life, which went on to become a hit.
Geeta Phogat, the star wrestler from Haryana, turns 34 on December 15. She is India’s first freestyle wrestler who won India’s first gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. Born in Balali in the Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana, she took up wrestling along with her sisters, under the mentorship of her former wrestler father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. Her sister Babita and cousin Vinesh, both of whom trained with her in the formative years, are also Commonwealth medal winners.
Her maiden Commonwealth Games gold was a watershed movement for women in sports in India. Actor Aamir Khan made ‘Dangal’, a film loosely based on her life, which went on to become a hit. It is still among the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.
Geeta is currently posted as a DSP with Haryana Police.
As she turns a year older, here is a look at her accomplishments
