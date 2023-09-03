Gautam Gambhir disagrees on players being friendly with rival teams during matches

During the India-Pakistan Asia Cup game, Gautam Gambhir went on record saying that the friendly exchange between rival teams is the main reason for the lack of aggression in the game. The 2011 World Cup winner blamed franchise cricket as one of the main reasons for such a lack of aggression.

The much-anticipated Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was abandoned on Saturday as rain played spoilsport in the Group A contest between the heavyweights in Pallekele.

“When you play on the field for your national team, you must leave the friendship outside the boundary ropes. Game face hona zaroori hai. Dosti bahaar rehni chahiye. There has to be aggression in the eyes of both sets of players. You can be as friendly as you want after those six or seven hours of cricket. Those hours are very important, because you’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing a nation of over a billion,” Gambhir said in the mid-innings show on Star Sports.

Pakistan bowled out India for 266 in 48.5 overs to nose ahead in the contest but their chase never began as rain kept the players off the ground before the game was eventually abandoned.

“These days you see players of rival teams patting each other on the back and exchanging fist bumps during a match. You would never see that a few years ago", he added.

World number one Pakistan dominated whatever limited play was possible with Shaheen Afridi leading their fiery pace attack, which claimed all 10 Indian wickets. Afridi has tormented India in recent encounters between the sides and it was no different at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

“We’re very good friends. In fact, I gave him a bat and he gave me a bat too. I played one whole season with a bat Kamran had given me. We spoke for an hour recently,” Gambhir added.

India captain Rohit Sharma was left to rue his decision to bat first as his side slumped to 66-4 in the 15th over. Rohit managed 11 before Afridi breached his defense and Virat Kohli departed for four after his angled bat deflected the ball onto his stump.

“(You can) Sledge, but don’t get personal. You have to stay within your limits. Don’t involve someone’s family member or get too personal. Banter is fine. In games against Australia and Pakistan, there used to be banter,” he said.

The neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events because of their soured political relations, would clash again in the Super Four stage provided India can avoid an upset against Nepal on Monday.

(With Reuters inputs)