Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli's fight in the IPL was painful to watch, says Kapil Dev

After Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's recent clash in IPL 2023, Kapil Dev has suggested a few measures that BCCI needs to take to train their players. In an interview with The Week, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that it's important our players become good citizens as well as good cricketers.

"They have to groom players to be good citizens also. What happened between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in the IPL, was painful for me. My two most important people―Virat Kohli, one of the top batters in the world; Gambhir is now a member of Parliament―how can they behave in such a manner?" he asked.

However, he also felt that young players often get agitated during their playing days. "But sportsmen do lose their minds, from Pelé to Don Bradman to all people," he added.

Meanwhile, West Indies beat India by six wickets in the second one-day international at Barbados on Saturday, claiming their first victory over the Asian side in nearly four years to level the series at 1-1 and force a decider. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , India was put into bat after the hosts won the toss and it was initially smooth sailing as Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) stitched together an opening partnership of 90.

But the top order suffered a collapse and India soon found themselves at 113-5 before Suryakumar Yadav (24) attempted to rescue the innings. However, a second collapse in the lower order saw India bowled out for 181, with Gudakesh Motie and all-rounder Romario Shepherd picking up three wickets each on a track that aided the bowlers.

In response, Shardul Thakur cleaned up the top order with three wickets after Kyle Mayers gave them a quick start with 36 off 28 deliveries, which included two sixes. But West Indies skipper Shai Hope (63 not out) and Keacy Carty (48 not out) played patient knocks to chase down the target, wrapping up the match in the 37th over.

