Gauhati High Court stays Wrestling Federation of India election

3 Min Read
On June 21, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc panel had rescheduled the WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies, seeking voting rights for the polls, presented their cases in a hearing.
Gauhati High Court on Sunday put out a stay order for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections scheduled for July 11. News agency ANI put out the news on Sunday.
On June 21, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc panel had rescheduled the WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies, seeking voting rights for the polls, presented their cases in a hearing.
Gauhati High Court puts a stay order on the Wrestling Federation of India election which was scheduled on 11th July.— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023
The ad-hoc panel was approached by disaffiliated state bodies from Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, claiming that their dismissal was not appropriate.