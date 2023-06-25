Gauhati High Court stays Wrestling Federation of India election

On June 21, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc panel had rescheduled the WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies, seeking voting rights for the polls, presented their cases in a hearing.

Gauhati High Court on Sunday put out a stay order for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections scheduled for July 11. News agency ANI put out the news on Sunday.

Gauhati High Court puts a stay order on the Wrestling Federation of India election which was scheduled on 11th July. — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

The ad-hoc panel was approached by disaffiliated state bodies from Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, claiming that their dismissal was not appropriate.