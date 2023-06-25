CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsGauhati High Court stays Wrestling Federation of India election

Gauhati High Court stays Wrestling Federation of India election

Gauhati High Court stays Wrestling Federation of India election
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 25, 2023 5:26:47 PM IST (Published)

On June 21, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc panel had rescheduled the WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies, seeking voting rights for the polls, presented their cases in a hearing.

Gauhati High Court on Sunday put out a stay order for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections scheduled for July 11.  News agency ANI put out the news on Sunday.

 
On June 21, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) ad-hoc panel had rescheduled the WFI elections to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies, seeking voting rights for the polls, presented their cases in a hearing.
The ad-hoc panel was approached by disaffiliated state bodies from Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, claiming that their dismissal was not appropriate.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X