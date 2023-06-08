Garmin's advice to runners — Move more, follow a structured plan, and prioritise your health

When asked about common misconceptions, Gagan Arora, a Garmin Run Club (GRC) Coach, debunked the belief that runners need to run every day, emphasising the importance of rest days and strength training.

Gagan Arora, a Garmin Run Club (GRC) Coach, recently shared insightful perspectives on the significance of running for the new-age working population, particularly in the post-COVID era, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Arora emphasised the importance of physical activity, stating, "It's not important to run; it's important to move more out of the chair and work towards your fitness." He stressed on the need to follow a structured plan alongside professional commitments, highlighting the flexibility of running as an activity. Regarding post-COVID health considerations, Arora advised, "In order to keep yourself in good health, you need to keep a check on blood parameters every six months minimum, follow a good nutrition plan most days of the week, and engage in moderate to vigorous physical activity at least three times a week."

When discussing trends in the sport, Arora highlighted the popularity of virtual runs, stating, "If you can't go to any on-ground event, you can sign up for virtual runs. This started during COVID when people were stuck at home, and public gatherings were not permitted." He also emphasised the growing awareness of nutrition and hydration among individuals, as well as the importance of sleep and recovery tracking in wrist wearables.

Regarding training for beginners, Arora provided a step-by-step approach, saying, "Stand > Walk > Jog > Run. Everyone must know and respect their current activity level." He advised starting with walks and gradually incorporating jogging intervals. Arora also recommended hiring a coach or following a personalised structured training plan to progress in the running journey.

Arora highlighted the role of technology in supporting runners, stating, "For beginners, motivation is key. Getting your first 1 km run under your belt without stopping is a great motivator, and getting the exact time/pace/optimal heart rate are key things that can give further motivation." He also noted the importance of precision for professionals, stating, "Competitive athletes or even experienced amateurs get really into the sport to beat their personal best and need to dig deeper into their cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation, exact time spent in aerobic and anaerobic zones, etc."

When asked about common misconceptions, Arora debunked the belief that runners need to run every day, emphasising the importance of rest days and strength training. He also addressed the misconception that running alone leads to weight loss, stating, "Definitely yes if you progress gradually over time and eat a calorie deficit healthy diet."

Arora highlighted the significance of health data accuracy and analysis for beginners, stating, "The closer the better...Approximately 5 percent, give or take, is okay as far as we are not training an athlete with known severe health issues." He recommended wearing a reliable brand for more precise and reliable health data. He also added that monitoring your sleep and training readiness is a great tool to hit an optimal workout of the day.

In terms of upcoming marathons or running events, Arora mentioned prominent events in India such as the Delhi Half Marathon (October), Kolkata 25k (December), Mumbai Marathon (January), and World 10K Bengaluru (May).

“Although these are signature distances as per the event but most of the events have multiple distance choices like 5K and 10Ks for beginners to start with,” he added.