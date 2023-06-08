Garmin's advice to runners — Move more, follow a structured plan, and prioritise your health

When asked about common misconceptions, Gagan Arora, a Garmin Run Club (GRC) Coach, debunked the belief that runners need to run every day, emphasising the importance of rest days and strength training.

Gagan Arora, a Garmin Run Club (GRC) Coach, recently shared insightful perspectives on the significance of running for the new-age working population, particularly in the post-COVID era, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Arora emphasised the importance of physical activity, stating, "It's not important to run; it's important to move more out of the chair and work towards your fitness." He stressed on the need to follow a structured plan alongside professional commitments, highlighting the flexibility of running as an activity. Regarding post-COVID health considerations, Arora advised, "In order to keep yourself in good health, you need to keep a check on blood parameters every six months minimum, follow a good nutrition plan most days of the week, and engage in moderate to vigorous physical activity at least three times a week."

When discussing trends in the sport, Arora highlighted the popularity of virtual runs, stating, "If you can't go to any on-ground event, you can sign up for virtual runs. This started during COVID when people were stuck at home, and public gatherings were not permitted." He also emphasised the growing awareness of nutrition and hydration among individuals, as well as the importance of sleep and recovery tracking in wrist wearables.