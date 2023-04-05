Gangster Deepak 'Boxer' arrested in Mexico, brought to Delhi — who is he

This is the first time that Delhi Police had arrested a gangster in an operation outside the country.

Deepak "Boxer," one of India's most wanted fugitives, was arrested by Mexican authorities and brought to New Delhi on Wednesday, according to officials. The gangster was nabbed by a two-member team of Delhi Police's Special Cell, who landed with Deepak at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Mexico via Istanbul at around 6 am this morning.

Who is Deepak 'Boxer'?

Deepak "Boxer" is a winner in a national-level boxing championship and was trying to enter the US illegally via Mexico while planning to run his organised crime gang in Delhi and neighbouring states from there before being caught, a senior police official said.

He was a resident of Gannaur in Haryana's Sonipat district and headed the Gogi gang after the killing of its head Jitendra Mann alias Gogi inside the Rohini court complex by two men in September 2021. The gangster is wanted in India in 10 sensational cases, including murder and extortion, over the last five years, they said.

What is he accused of?

The gangster will be interrogated in connection with his criminal activities and alleged involvement in killing a builder in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the gangster had taken multiple routes and stops to reach Mexico on his way to the US ("donkey" method). He added that it was the first time that Delhi Police had arrested a gangster in an operation outside the country.

There is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than this, Dhaliwal said. Many of his accomplices are already under arrest, he added.

Police zeroed in on the gangster's location in Cancun, a city notorious for human traffickers and the narcotics mafia, after interrogating several of his aides and using technical inputs.

"His intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach America, with the help of human traffickers, where he would join his other associates. From there, he had planned to run his organized crime group in Delhi and neighboring states," Dhaliwal said.

Reward of Rs 3 lakh announced

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh on information leading to the arrest of Deepak, who led the Gogi gang, which is allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. His arrest is a result of coordinated efforts by the crime branch and special cell, police said.