Gangster Deepak 'Boxer' arrested in Mexico, brought to Delhi — who is he

This is the first time that Delhi Police had arrested a gangster in an operation outside the country.
#WATCH | Detained gangster Deepak Boxer has been brought to Delhi airport from Mexico. Special CP, Special Cell HGS Dhaliwal was also present at the airport.He was absconding in many cases including the murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines. pic.twitter.com/z5dF3TeiXx— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023
#WATCH | This is the first time (a criminal) has been brought from a place like Mexico. The Special Cell of Delhi Police was following him (Gangster Deepak Boxer) for several months. There is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than this: HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/wMCIUjqtIz— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023