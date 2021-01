A few days ago, most Indians may have thought that the last day of the Sydney Test between India and Australia couldn’t be bettered. Clearly, they were wrong. What we witnessed in Gabba on Day 5 of the final Test match on Tuesday (January 15) was just surreal.

Gabba in Brisbane was Australia’s fortress for 33 years. India became the first team after over three decades to beat Australia in a Test match in Brisbane.

Win important in the context of World Test Championship

Apart from retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in the context of the World Test Championship (WTC), this monumental win propelled India to the top of the ICC WTC points table. Since the percentage system was introduced, this is the first time that India has moved to the top spot. This win added 30 points and took Team India’s tally to 430 points (71.66 percentage points). Australia has dropped to No. 3, with New Zealand occupying the No. 2 spot. England and South Africa are at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

One of the most unlikely beneficiaries of India’s victory in this Test has been New Zealand. They moved ahead of Australia in the points table, with 420 points (70 percentage points). Before this Test, Australia was at the top spot in the points table, followed by India and New Zealand.

Nine teams are supposed to play 27 series across the world in the World Test Championship. The top two teams will battle it out in the final, scheduled to be played at Lord’s, England, in August 2021.

Scenario going forward

For India:

England: England, too, is in contention after their victory against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test a few days ago. However, if they have to go past New Zealand, they will need to win the second Test in Sri Lanka, and beat India 3-0.

India: 71.66 percent

New Zealand: 70 percent

Australia: 69.16 percent

England: 65.2 pecent

South Africa: 40 percent

Pakistan: 30.7 percent

Sri Lanka: 19 percent

West Indies: 11.1 percent

Bangladesh: 0 percent

Gabba victory special

Though it’s not the first time India has won a Test or series in Australia, it’s extremely special as most of the those in the playing 11 were inexperienced. The five bowlers for this Test — Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar — featured two debutants and had a combined tally of 11 Test wickets before the first ball was bowled in this Test. During the course of the match, they bowled out a formidable Australian team, twice.