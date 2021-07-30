From receiving 'Arjuna Award' to securing medal at Tokyo Olympics; here's all you need to know about Lovlina Borgohain

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has reached the women's welterweight semi-final after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in women's 69 kg quarterfinal bout by 4-1.

The win has helped 23-year-old Borgohain secure a bronze for India.

“The biggest joy for us is to watch Lovlina play, and the medal she brings from Tokyo will be our prized possession. When her mother suffered a failure of both her kidneys, she was worried and would not sleep at night worrying about her,” Lovlina’s father Tiken Borgohain told the Indian Express.

There has been a lull on the medal front since weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu’s silver last week.

Four boxers are awarded medals with two winning the bronze and with Borgohain entering the semi-final, she is now assured of at least a bronze, but she is definitely aiming for gold.

Elated with her win, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice, tweeted, "India is confirmed of 2nd Olympics medal. What a lovely Boxing from Lovlina. @LovlinaBorgohai has reached semi-finals and looking for Gold medal in #Tokyo2020 Olympics! #Cheer4India"

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, also congratulated Lovlina on her victory. "Lovlina has entered the Semi-Finals Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today! We’ve been glued to the tv screen watching you in action!" Thakur said in a tweet.

Borgohain dominated Chen throughout the match. While she secured the first round with a 3:2 split decision, she won the second round with a unanimous decision. In the final round, she took a complete grip of the bout.

Borgohain's victory has rekindled India's hope in boxing after Simranjit Kaur and Mary Kom lost their games. Golaghat locals were seen celebrating after Borgohain's win.

In the videos shared by the ANI Twitter handle, people can be seen bursting crackers and raising slogans of "Lovlina Zindabad".

Prior to this, Lovlina had defeated German boxer Nadine Apetz in the 69 kg pre-quarters. Borgohain will now face Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli, the reigning world champion, in the semi-final.

With her recent win, Lovlina Borgohain has become the third Indian after Vijender Singh (in 2008) and MC Mary Kom (in 2012) to win an Olympic medal in boxing. Borgohain is also the first woman from Assam to qualify for the Olympics and the second boxer from the state to represent the country after Shiva Thapa.

Borgohain comes from a humble background. Her father works in a tea garden near her native Baromukhia village in the Golaghat district. Before taking up boxing, Borgohain trained for kick-boxing just like her elder twin sisters Licha and Lima, both of whom competed at the national-level.

Earlier this year, Borgohain won a bronze in the Dubai Asian Championships (Welterweight). In 2020, she was conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award. She became the sixth person from Assam to receive the award.