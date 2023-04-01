From new rules to commentary in 12 languages, a look at many firsts in IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 has introduced several new rules to transform the game and the official digital broadcaster, Jio Cinema has revolutionised the viewing experience for audiences.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) started on March 31 with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. As the pandemic protocols have been removed, the Tata IPL 2023 will see the return of sports lovers to stadiums across India where the matches have been scheduled to be played. Due to pandemic restrictions between 2020 and 2022, the opening ceremony was cancelled and even cricket fans had to stay away from the stadiums.

This year several new rules like an impact player, a new DRS review and more, have been introduced to make the game exciting. On the other hand, Jio Cinema, the official digital broadcaster of IPL 2023 has introduced several features like 4K viewing and the option to switch camera angles among others, revolutionising the viewing experience for audiences.

Here’s a look at all the various new initiatives introduced at the Tata IPL 2023.

New Rules

Impact player

The biggest change that the IPL 2023 has brought is the introduction of the impact player substitute. The new rule allows participants to name a team of 15 instead of 11, where four players are on the bench and one of them can be chosen as the ‘Impact Substitute’ or ‘Impact Player’.

The player can be brought on the field during both innings, only till the 14th over.

If the team has named all four overseas players in the playing 11 then the Impact Player has to be an Indian.

DRS Calls

The new format of the DRS call was introduced in the Women's Premier League (WPL), and the IPL too features the new rules. The calls to review decisions taken by umpires can now be taken to even review wide balls and no-balls.

Team sheets

Captains of both teams will now exchange team sheets only after the toss. Earlier, the sheets were exchanged before the toss, thus the new rule has been introduced to negate the advantage that a team has after winning the toss.

Therefore, a team can now decide on their playing 11 and four impact substitutes based on the result of the toss.

Penalty for the wicketkeeper

Wicketkeepers will now be penalised for making unfair movements like shuffling across the stumps, and changing positions before the batsman hits the ball.

Now, if a wicketkeeper moves before the ball is hit, it will be deemed as an unfair movement and the square leg umpire can signal a dead ball, or a wide or no ball or even award five runs to the batting side.

Penalty for slow over-rate

Teams must complete the 20 overs within the stipulated time of 90 minutes or else they will be allowed field only four players outside the 30-yard circle for every over bowled outside the stipulated time.

Broadcast Features

Jio Cinema is the official digital broadcaster of the IPL 2023. The platform offers several revolutionary features for viewers which were never seen before.

This year viewers can stream the IPL in 4K (UltraHD) resolution for the first time for free. The broadcast will also feature an experts panel and commentary spanning 12 languages.

Cricketing stars like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Brett Lee, Zaheer Khan, and Suresh Raina will offer their commentary as well as analysis.

The 12 languages include English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, and Bhojpuri among others.

The app also lets viewers see statistics such as score and pitch heat map alongside the match.

Viewers can seamlessly switch between languages and the statistics and graphics will be displayed in the selected language as well.

JioCinema is also letting users switch between multiple camera angles such as the stump cam, bird’s eye view and more for all 74 matches.