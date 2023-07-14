From nearly signing Diego Maradona to UEFA Cup experience: Interesting facts about LaLiga club UD Las Palmas

Back in 1978, UD Las Palmas made an effort to try to convince an 18-year-old Diego Armando Maradona to come to Gran Canaria. As Spanish journalist Julio Maldonado revealed, Los Amarillos made an official offer to Maradona’s then-team Argentinos Juniors in order to acquire the services of the Argentina legend. Unfortunately, the move didn’t come to fruition and he stayed put in his native country, but Maradona would step foot on the island in 1984, when UD Las Palmas hosted FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. Maradona was one of the Barça players to net in a penalty shootout that helped Los Blaugrana secure qualification to the next round.

UD Las Palmas are one of the three teams, along with Deportivo Alavés and Granada CF, that secured promotion from LALIGA HYPERMOTION to LALIGA EA SPORTS ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. After securing a goalless draw against promotion rivals Deportivo Alavés on the last matchday of the 2022/23 season, Francisco Javier García Pimienta’s side finished second in the table, level on points with Levante UD. Yet, UD Las Palmas clinched promotion to Spanish football’s top flight due to their superior goal difference.

Los Amarillos now return to LALIGA EA SPORTS – where they’ve spent a total of 34 seasons – for the first time since 2018. Considered a historic Spanish team, UD Las Palmas have developed several talented players, featured in European competitions and even competed for a title in the past. Here comes a look at five things you may not know about the club.

A merger aiming to keep local talent home

Having experienced the painful process of losing local talent to Spanish mainland teams, five clubs from Gran Canaria decided to join forces in their bid to keep prodigious players home. And so, on August 22nd, 1949, Unión Deportiva Las Palmas was founded following the merger of Real Club Victoria, Club Deportivo Gran Canaria, Atlético Club de Fútbol, Arenas Club and Marino Fútbol Club.

Los Amarillos achieved their mission and became the only team to secure back-to-back promotions to the top flight in their first two years of existence. Most importantly, they managed to develop local talent and even provided the Spain team that won the 1964 UEFA European Championship with four players. Meanwhile, the long list of players who came through Los Amarillos’ academy and went on to shine in LALIGA EA SPORTS includes footballers such as club legend Juan Carlos Valerón, as well as FC Barcelona star Pedri and Villarreal CF prodigy Yeremy Pino.

First division runners-up

Fans celebrating the club's promotion to the Spanish top-flight for the 2023/24 season Fans celebrating the club's promotion to the Spanish top-flight for the 2023/24 season

Back in the 1968/69 season, UD Las Palmas managed to pick up 38 points from 30 games – when there were two points for a win – by recording 15 wins, eight draws and seven defeats. They finished second in the table that year behind champions Real Madrid, with FC Barcelona coming third.

Less than a decade later, Los Amarillos also came close to clinching the Copa del Rey trophy. After eliminating CD Málaga, RCD Espanyol, Cádiz CF, Atlético de Madrid and Real Sporting, UD Las Palmas reached the final of the 1977/78 edition. There they lost 3-1 to FC Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in April 1978 in the final, this being their best ever run in the cup.

Participation in European competitions

Having finished top-flight runners-up in 1968/69, Los Amarillos managed to clinch European football for the first time in their history. They participated in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, but their journey was unfortunately cut short in the first round by Hertha BSC, as a scoreless draw at home was followed by a 1-0 defeat away.

A few years later, they secured participation in the 1972/73 UEFA Cup, where they knocked out Torino FC and ŠK Slovan Bratislava but were eventually eliminated by FC Twente. UD Las Palmas’ third venture into European competition took place in the 1977/78 UEFA Cup. Then, they triumphed over FK Sloboda Tuzla in the first round, only to face elimination at the hands of Ipswich Town in the next round.

An offer to sign Maradona

Back in 1978, UD Las Palmas made an effort to try to convince an 18-year-old Diego Armando Maradona to come to Gran Canaria. As Spanish journalist Julio Maldonado revealed, Los Amarillos made an official offer to Maradona’s then-team Argentinos Juniors in order to acquire the services of the Argentina legend. Unfortunately, the move didn’t come to fruition and he stayed put in his native country, but Maradona would step foot on the island in 1984, when UD Las Palmas hosted FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. Maradona was one of the Barça players to net in a penalty shootout that helped Los Blaugrana secure qualification to the next round.

Nicknamed after the sound of Canaries

While UD Las Palmas boast several nicknames, including Los Amarillos, meaning The Yellows, the one that stands out is Pío-pío, which is associated with the melodious chirping of canaries. The roots of this unique nickname go beyond the obvious connection to the bird.