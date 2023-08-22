From match day to transfer details: Five major highlights from LaLiga's last week

Real Madrid and Valencia CF maintain their 100 percent records - After two Laliga Ea Sports matchdays, only two teams have taken six points from the six available, highlighting the well-known competitiveness of the division. Those clubs are Valencia CF, who won 2-1 at Sevilla FC and then 1-0 at home to UD Las Palmas, and Real Madrid, who followed up their 2-0 win at Athletic Club with a 3-1 victory when visiting UD Almería in Matchday 2. Rayo Vallecano, who play their second fixture on Monday night, also have the chance to keep up a 100 percent record. Real Madrid and Valencia CF maintain their 100 percent records - After two Laliga Ea Sports matchdays, only two teams have taken six points from the six available, highlighting the well-known competitiveness of the division. Those clubs are Valencia CF, who won 2-1 at Sevilla FC and then 1-0 at home to UD Las Palmas, and Real Madrid, who followed up their 2-0 win at Athletic Club with a 3-1 victory when visiting UD Almería in Matchday 2. Rayo Vallecano, who play their second fixture on Monday night, also have the chance to keep up a 100 percent record.

Jude Bellingham takes an early lead in the Pichichi race - By scoring twice in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory at UD Almería, Jude Bellingham continued his bright start to his Laliga career. The summer signing now has three goals in two matches and is the early leader in the race to win the Pichichi Trophy, the prize for the competition's top scorer. (REUTERS/Jon Nazca)

FC Barcelona begins life in the Estadi Olimpic with a win - FC Barcelona will play their home games in 2023-24 at the Estadi Olímpic, the site of the 1992 Olympic Games, while a major redevelopment project is carried out at the Spotify Camp Nou. Their first home game of the season took place there on Sunday evening and Barca took the three points, winning 2-0 against Cadiz CF thanks to goals from Pedri and Ferran Torres. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Gerard Moreno is now Villarreal CF's record goalscorer - By finding the back of the net to fire Villarreal CF to a 1-0 win against RCD Mallorca on Friday, Gerard Moreno has become the all-time record goalscorer for El Submarino Amarillo. The Spaniard now has 107 goals in 243 matches for Villarreal CF, overtaking the record previously held by Adriano Garcia. (REUTERS/Lukas Barth)