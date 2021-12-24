From Irfan Pathan to Mayank Agarwal, Twitter floods with reaction on Harbhajan Singh’s retirement

Happy Retirement brother @harbhajan_singh You have been an absolute legend. Always loved your aggression on the field. It was pleasure playing for India alongside you. My favourite memory of us is winning the world t20 and VB series for India ! pic.twitter.com/yZ0pE3WEeL— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 24, 2021
A legend of the game and a match winner for our country 🇮🇳 Thank you @harbhajan_singh Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JyudeIuKtK— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 24, 2021
Congratulations @harbhajan_singh for a wonderful career. I remember as a kid watching you take that hattrick against Australia in 2001. Thank you for the great memories Bhajji paa. I wish you best for the journey ahead.— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 24, 2021
More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors. @harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh pic.twitter.com/8aNhOYvFDW— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 24, 2021
One of the finest to represent 🇮🇳 who won so many games for the nation. Best wishes Bhajju Paa on your retirement. 🙏 @harbhajan_singh— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) December 24, 2021
Your contribution to Indian cricket will always be cherished , @harbhajan_singh paaji wishing you all the best for your future 🙌🇮🇳 https://t.co/QryqQd3557— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 24, 2021
Those who say cricket is becoming a batsman’s game should look at your career. You’re a true superstar @harbhajan_singh! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/LkLywlFGkO— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 24, 2021
Congratulations Bhajji paa on an amazing career. Thank you for always supporting me like a big brother. Best wishes for the future @harbhajan_singh paaji 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Luh2b6Okva— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 24, 2021