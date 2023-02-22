From Harbhajan Singh to Dinesh Karthik, all those who want KL Rahul out and those who want him to stay

KL Rahul’s last few Test innings haven’t been impressive either. With 8, 12, 10, 22, 23, 10, 2, 20, 17 and 1 being the scores Rahul has managed to put up in his last 10 Test innings, clamour around his performance has been growing. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad had called into question Rahul’s inconsistent performance in red-ball cricket.
Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra, however, spoke up in defence of Rahul. Questioning Prasad’s motives in talking about Rahul’s statistics, the former batsman in a 12-minute video on YouTube, claimed that Prasad had initially failed to mention the numbers and statistics of other Indian batsmen, including those who could potentially replace Rahul. Chopra also stated that talking about a player during an ongoing series could cause a distraction for the team.
There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others pic.twitter.com/MAvHM01TcY— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023
Can we leave @klrahul alone guys ? He hasn’t done any crime.He is still a top player. He will come back strong.we all go thru such patches in international cricket.he is not the first one and last one. so please respect the fact that he is our own 🇮🇳 player and have faith 🙏— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 21, 2023