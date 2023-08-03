From flight delays to basic necessities, Hardik Pandya flags CWI for mismanagement off the field

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya asserted that the visitors do not ask for luxuries but pointed at certain discomforts that the Indian team faced during the tour.

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya slammed the West Indian Cricket Board for not making basic arrangements as the Men in Blue won the ODI series by 2-1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

Pandya asserted that the visitors do not ask for luxuries but pointed at certain discomforts that the Indian team faced during the tour. “This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From traveling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened. I think it’s time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels… We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. Other than that, really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket," he said after the third game.

Earlier, the Indian team expressed their disappointment at the late-night flight that they had to take from Trinidad to reach Barbados after the second Test last week. The take-off time was 11 pm but the side ended up flying only at 3 am and reached the destination at 5 am. The management then asked for the avoidance of late-night flights and made known their desire to travel only in the morning.

After failing to fire in the first two matches, Hardik blazed away to an unbeaten 52-ball 70 in the series-deciding third ODI, and he thanked Kohli for helping him out during a 'wonderful' chat.

"I had a very wonderful chat with Virat a couple of days back, and the kind of input he gave me, he has seen me throughout the years. It's been almost seven or eight years of international cricket and he has seen me from day one. He just wanted me to spend some time at the crease and get used to the 50-over game. He had some great pointers. That kind of stayed in my mind," Hardik said.