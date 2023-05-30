French Open | China's Zhang Zhizhen becomes first man to win in 86 years

In 2021, Zhang Zhizhen became the first Chinese man to play at the Wimbledon tournament. And on May 4 in Madrid, he was the first Chinese man to reach the quarter-finals at a Masters event.

Zhang Zhizhen has become the first Chinese man to win a match at the French Open in 86 years. The world number 71 Zhang was leading Serbian opponent Dusan Lajovic by 6-1, 4-1 when the latter retired with an injury.

This was a first main draw win for Zhang at the majors. At his previous three appearances at the Slams, Zhang had been an opening round loser. In 2021, Zhang became the first Chinese man to play at the Wimbledon tournament. And on May 4 in Madrid, he was the first Chinese man to reach the quarter-finals at a Masters event.

He will now face world 153 from Argentina Thiago Agustin Tirante, who defeated Dutch 25th seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

Also Read: Here is what CSK captain MS Dhoni said on his retirement during the presentation ceremony

The 26-year-old wasthe only one of the three Chinese men that survived the first round in Paris after Wu Yibing and Shang Juncheng missed out. Shang, 18, ranked 200, let a two-sets lead slip to lose 4-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru. He suffered a wrist injury that hindered his progress, following which a medical timeout was required in the fifth set.

China's highest-ranked man at 54, Wu, had made it to the US Open third round in 2022, but then lost 7-6, (7/4), 6-1, 6-1, to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Choy Wai-Chuen and Kho Sin-Khie were the last Chinese men to play during the main draw in the Pairs, way bacck in 1937.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja reveals what he was thinking in the last two balls of the IPL final