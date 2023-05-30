French Open | China's Zhang Zhizhen becomes first man to win in 86 years

In 2021, Zhang Zhizhen became the first Chinese man to play at the Wimbledon tournament. And on May 4 in Madrid, he was the first Chinese man to reach the quarter-finals at a Masters event.

Zhang Zhizhen has become the first Chinese man to win a match at the French Open in 86 years. The world number 71 Zhang was leading Serbian opponent Dusan Lajovic by 6-1, 4-1 when the latter retired with an injury.

This was a first main draw win for Zhang at the majors. At his previous three appearances at the Slams, Zhang had been an opening round loser. In 2021, Zhang became the first Chinese man to play at the Wimbledon tournament. And on May 4 in Madrid, he was the first Chinese man to reach the quarter-finals at a Masters event.

He will now face world 153 from Argentina Thiago Agustin Tirante, who defeated Dutch 25th seed Botic van de Zandschulp.