French Open 2022: Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Halep in action on Day 3

The first round of the French Open 2022 is scheduled to conclude on Day 3 and the top two men on the bottom half of the draw finally get started: second-seeded Daniil Medvedev and fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

U.S. Open champion Medvedev recently returned to the tour after hernia surgery and is in action against Argentina's Facundo Bagnis. Medvedev won the first set 6-2 and is 4-1 up in the second set at the time of writing.

At the other end of the schedule, 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas closes the action in Court Philippe Chatrier with a night session matchup against Lorenzo Musetti.

The top half of the men's draw is considered much tougher. It includes defending champion Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz and 2020 U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev.

On Day 2, Djokovic beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets winning the match 6-3 6-1 6-0. Nadal too cruised into the second round after thumping Australian Jordan Thompson 6-2 6-2 6-2. Nadal's fellow countryman Alcaraz continued his splendid form this year as he too enjoyed a straight-set win in the first round. Alcaraz thrashed Argentine Juan Londero 6-4 6-2 6-0 to move into the next round. Zverev faced Austria's Sebastian Ofner in the first round and beat him 6-2 6-4 6-4 to march ahead.

Among the leading women in action on Tuesday are two-time major champion Simona Halep and No. 3 seed Paula Badosa.

