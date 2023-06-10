CNBC TV18
French Open final: World No.1 Iga Swiatek seeks her 4th Grand Slam trophy and Karolina Muchova aims her 1st
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 10, 2023 6:09:49 PM IST (Published)

World No.1 Iga Swiatek, a two-time and reigning French Open champion will meet world No.43 Karolina Muchova will meet on Saturday to decide the trophy at Roland Garros.

Top-ranked woman tennis champion Iga Swiatek will compete against 26-year-old Czech player Karolina Muchova at the finals of the French Open on Saturday. Muchova, world No.43 stunned with her performance in the semi-finals where she defeated second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

They will meet Saturday to decide the trophy at Roland Garros. Swiatek is a 22-year-old from Poland who has led the WTA rankings for more than a year — and is assured of staying at the top next week no matter what happens in Paris.
She can become the youngest woman since Monica Seles from 1990-92 to claim consecutive titles at Roland Garros and can join Seles and Naomi Osaka as the only women in the professional era to start a career 4-0 in major finals. Muchova is a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic whose ranking is in part a reflection of the various injuries she has endured in recent years.
