  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports

French Open: Expect more fans and sunny skies as the claycourt Grand Slam returns

Updated : May 28, 2021 08:21:30 IST

The tournament was initially scheduled for May 23-June 6 but was postponed by a week to allow more spectators to attend.
There will, however, be a comforting feel of deja vu as Roger Federer returns to Roland Garros after skipping the tournament last year.
French Open: Expect more fans and sunny skies as the claycourt Grand Slam returns
Published : May 28, 2021 08:13 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India's COVID-19 daily tally at 1.86 lakh, lowest in 44 days; total case count above 2.75 crore

India's COVID-19 daily tally at 1.86 lakh, lowest in 44 days; total case count above 2.75 crore

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally at 1.86 lakh, lowest in 44 days; recovery rate above 90%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's daily tally at 1.86 lakh, lowest in 44 days; recovery rate above 90%

Will states lift COVID restrictions from June 1? Here's what to expect

Will states lift COVID restrictions from June 1? Here's what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement