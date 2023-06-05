CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
French Open doubles pair disqualified from tournament after a wayward shot accidentally hits a ball girl
By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 5, 2023 7:46:33 PM IST (Published)

The Grand Slam rule book dictates that players are refrained from violently or dangerously hit, kick or throw a tennis ball within the tournament site. The only exception is for the ‘reasonable pursuit of a point during a match (including warm-up)’.

Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi, the 16th seeded pair in the women’s doubles category, were disqualified from French Open 2023 after Kato accidently hit a ball at a ball girl during their match against the duo of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova on Sunday.

Kato and Sutjiadi had gone down in the first set to Tormo and Bouzkova in the concerned match. However, they were leading the second set by 3-1 before Kato hit the ball to the back of the court, which ended up striking the ball girl’s head.
Following that, Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McKewen and tournament referee Remy Azemar came to the court. Chair umpire Alexandra Juge had already issued a code violation and it was revealed after discussions between the officials and the players that the duo of Kato and Sutjiadi were defaulted from the tournament.
X