French Open 2023: This 20-year-old Dane tennis star sleeps 13 hours a day

However, one must not be fooled by Holger Rune's affinity to sleep as the Dane is unafraid of tiring himself out even when he gets an opportunity to relax a little bit. Rune set up a long training session as soon as he received a call informing him that Monfils had pulled out of the second-round encounter. He played points and a set to ensure that he remained in good rhythm and that reflected in his flawless outing against Genaro Olivieri in the third round.

Denmark's 20-year-old tennis star Holger Rune sleeps between 9-13 hours daily. However, that does not stop him from rolling over opponents in the ongoing French Open 2023. Rune, seeded sixth in the men’s singles category, overcame his Argentine counterpart Genaro Olivieri in straight sets by 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 to cruise into the fourth round of the Grand Slam on Saturday.

Rune had beaten Christopher Eubanks in four sets in the first round and got a walkover from French player Gael Monfils in the following stage of the competition. Rune has four Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) titles to his name. However, the ‘sleepaholic’ sports star has his sight set on claiming his first Grand Slam this time around.

“I love to sleep. I think it's the best recovery that you can have. The muscles relax, everything relaxes when you sleep. Then when I am awake I am fully awake,” Rune mentioned after his third-round victory against Olivieri.

“Sometimes I dream about tennis, sometimes not. Can be random things too that I dream about,” Rune said, carrying on about his fascination with sleep.

He said that he dreams about winning trophies but Rune has his task cut out if he really wishes to emerge victorious in the Roland Garros this year. He will be facing Argentine 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round. Cerundolo has dropped just two sets in his three games so far and defeated American ninth seed Taylor Fritz in the third round.