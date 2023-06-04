Ons Jabeur, “Women are training, playing extraordinary matches. How can you judge a women’s match without watching it? I hope that is going to change the mentality of giving a chance for these women who fight on a daily basis. Because honestly, we do a lot of efforts. We make a lot of sacrifices that men don’t have to do on the tour.”

Tunisian star and women’s singles seventh seed Ons Jabeur has lashed out at the French Open spectators for presuming that the female matches are going to be ‘crappy’. Jabeur, who will be competing against Bernarda Pera in the fourth round, made these comments in the aftermath of understanding that the tickets for the night session of the Grand Slam for Sunday were being resold after the rescheduling of a women’s singles game.

“It’s time to change that vision, because I find that people don’t watch many female matches and they just judge that it’s going to be a crappy match. But it’s not the case, there are a lot of extraordinary matches,” Jabeur explained.

