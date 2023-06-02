French Open 2023: "I want to win 25 Grand Slams," says Russian 16-year-old prodigy Mirra Andreeva

“I know that (Novak) Djokovic, he did 22 Grand Slams or 23, so I want to go until 25, if it will be possible. I don't know. But I will just play. For now my goal is to win match by match, to win the next match,” Mirra Andreeva mentioned.

Russian teenage star Mirra Andreeva has asserted that she wants to emulate Novak Djokovic and win 25 Grand Slams after progressing to the third round of the French Open 2023 as she defeated French 20-year-old Diane Parry 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday.

“I know that (Novak) Djokovic, he did 22 Grand Slams or 23, so I want to go until 25, if it will be possible. I don't know. But I will just play. For now my goal is to win match by match, to win the next match,” Andreeva mentioned.

“As my coach says, to not be like diva, (I) like to stay humble all the time. Even though I don't think that I have a lot of success now, you know. I didn't win any tournaments. I just play. It's the third round of Roland-Garros I will play,” she added, reiterating that she would be taking it one game at a time now.

Andreeva will be facing the sixth seed Coco Gauff in the third round, who has defeated Rebeka Masarova and Julia Grabher in the first couple of rounds respectively and will arguably put forth a tough tussle to the Russian 16-year-old.

Who is Mirra Andreeva?

Mirra Andreeva is making her Grand Slam debut in the ongoing French Open. She is the seventh player in the last 30 years to make their first appearance in the Roland Garros prior to turning 17. Mirra’s sister Erika Andreeva is also a professional tennis player who crashed out of the first round this year to Emma Navarro after losing 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to the American WTA 75th rank holder

“I would like to play Ons Jabeur because I like the way she plays, and I think our game is quite, let's say, similar. So I would like to play her,” Mirra signed off, naming one player she would like to face going ahead in the Grand Slam.